Fortnite Weekly Challenge Schedule Changed, Here’s When They Start

Fortnite’s weekly challenges for Season 4 will no longer start on Tuesdays and will instead kick off every Thursday.

For all the Fortnite players who fired up the battle royale game early this morning or stayed up into the a.m. to take on the Season 4 Week 5 challenges when they went live, they were instead met with a challenge countdown that was stuck on zero seconds. Before too many players started reaching out to Epic Games to say that there was some problem with the challenges, the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted early in the morning to say that the delay of Week 5’s challenges was intended and was part of a bigger change. The tweet indicated that the challenges for Week 5 will now start on May 31, this coming Thursday, the same weekday that every other week’s challenges will begin from now on.

KNOWN ISSUE: Week 5 challenges available in 0 seconds. Week 5 challenges will be available on 05/31 at 4am ET/8am GMT. This was an intended change to push back Weekly Challenges to Thursdays. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 29, 2018

Over on Reddit, Epic Games shared a similar message within the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit that explained why the challenges are being moved to Thursdays as opposed to the usual Tuesday start.

“Starting this week with the v4.3 update we will be updating the Weekly Challenges on every Thursday rather than with the update for the remainder of Season 4,” Epic Games’ community coordinator Nathan “JustMooney1” Mooney said on Reddit. “Our goal is to reduce the risk of new weekly challenges being put in a bad state if the weekly rollover is delayed.”

Mooney also added in another comment within the post that information like this will be shared around a week in advance in the future instead of just before the challenges go live like today while adding that Epic Games slipped up in this regard.

Even though the challenges for Season 4 Week 5 haven’t officially kicked off yet, you can still see what’s planned for the next series of challenges thanks to the early reveal from just a few days ago. All of the challenges listed below should be kicking off on Thursday at Fortnite’s new weekly challenge start date.