PlayStation Reveals First Special Edition PS5 Controller of 2026

PlayStation has revealed its first new special edition PS5 DualSense controller that will be releasing in 2026. Over the years, PlayStation has released countless different PS5 controllers that have been tied to specific games or themes. Titles like Fortnite, The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Helldivers 2, Astro Bot, and even Concord got their own special edition gamepads that continue to be popular with PS5 owners. Now, another controller of this ilk is set to launch soon and is meant to pair with PlayStation’s biggest game in the early portion of the year.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, a first look at the upcoming Marathon PS5 controller was shown off. Set to launch alongside Bungie’s new extraction shooter in March, this controller features a predominantly white color scheme with hints of yellow sprinkled throughout. It also contains a variety of symbols and words associated with Marathon to go along with the game’s logo on the backside of the DualSense. It’s a pretty sleek look for the PS5 controller and is perfect for those who are very much looking forward to playing Marathon.

You can get a look at this special edition Marathon DualSense controller for youself in the trailer below:

“We set out to create a design that paid homage to the bold graphic design, vibrant color and visual art direction of the game and its industrial design, architecture and environmental surfaces and equipment,” said Bungie of the controller’s look. “The result is a design that reflects the world’s balance of form and function, where clean lines, purposeful markings, and vivid accents come together to feel both futuristic and believable.”

If you like the look of this Marathon PS5 controller, PlayStation also happens to be making a similar version of the Pulse Elite wireless headset. This headset contains the same design and colors of the controller and also rolls out in March at a price of $169.99.

If you want to purchase this Marathon PS5 controller (or the accompanying headset) for yourself, you’ll have the chance to do so soon. Pre-orders are set to begin next week at 10am on January 29th via PlayStation Direct and select retailers. The controller will retail for $84.99 and will then ship in time to arrive alongside Marathon itself on March 5th.

What do you think?