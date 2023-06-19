Fortnite Is Removing Daily Login Rewards from Save the World in Next Update

Fortnite: Save the World is far from the most popular mode in one of the world's most-played shooters. Most players stick to the battle royale mode, even though that actually came to the game well after the game launched. So, even though Save the World was there first, it's proven to be the less-popular place to play. That said, there were still reasons to hop in, most notably the Daily Login Rewards which gave players easy access to chunks of free V-Bucks as well as other rewards. Today, developer Epic announced that it was making changes to Fortnite: Save the World for the first time in quite a while, and these changes are targeting the Daily Login Reward system to make it much tougher to earn anything from Save the World.

As part of v25.10, Epic is getting rid of Daily Login Rewards in Save the World. Instead of just logging in and getting the rewards, players will now need to complete either Daily Quests or Mission Alerts, depending on what type of reward they want. Both will require you to go into the game and actually play, which means you'll be spending much more time in Fortnite: Save the World if you want these rewards than you previously did. As you can probably expect, some in the community have been voicing their displeasure across social media.

With the release of Fortnite’s v25.10 update, we’ll be reallocating the Daily Login Rewards to other sources — most notably Daily Quests and Mission Alerts.



That said, there are a few ways that the changes might be a blessing in disguise. For example, while you won't be earning free currency just for logging in, you can now stack up to three days' worth of Daily Quests, meaning you won't have to log in every day to get all of the rewards. On top of that, Epic is claiming that, over time, players will actually earn more Gold from doing Daily Quests than they did from Login Rewards, though that still remains to be seen. The bigger issue appears to be that players won't be able to acquire Schematics, Heroes, Defenders, Survivors, and Evolution Materials as easily with these changes. To compensate, Epic says it is increasing the rewards you will get from Mini-Boss Mission Alerts and Storm Alerts. Again, we'll need to see it in action before we know if that's the case.

Either way, Fortnite is in the midst of some big changes all around. In addition to all of these Save the World updates, the battle royale just kicked off Chapter 4 Season 3, which brought Optimus Prime to the battle pass. Alongside these Save the World changes will be the first major update since the season started, so fans should expect even more changes when v25.10 launches on June 20.