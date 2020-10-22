Fortnite: How to Unlock Wolverine's Logan Skin

✖

Wolverine has been in Fortnite for a while now as part of the Marvel-themed Season 4 with players able to obtain the hero’s skin if they can manage to take him down first. Right in line with how many other Marvel cosmetics and past premium skins in Fortnite have been handled, Epic Games announced on Thursday a new skin for Wolverine that offers a different style. It turns players into the grizzly Logan instead of the masked hero, and it can be yours if you’ve completed enough challenges.

Those who want the Logan style for the Wolverine skin seen below will hopefully have been keeping up with all your weekly challenges throughout the season. To earn this skin, you have to have first finished 60 weekly challenges in total which means some players may be far off if they haven’t been keeping up with those. Any players who’ve been adamant about completing these weekly tasks to get their individual rewards will be much closer to completing the task by now. You’ll want to also make sure you have the base Wolverine skin itself that can be obtained by finding Wolverine near the Weeping Woods and taking him down.

Carrying the heavy weight of his past, Logan has seen it all. Battle Pass owners, complete 60 Weekly Challenges and the Wolverine Challenges to unlock the Logan Style! Read more: https://t.co/ltlUgtzMWZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 22, 2020

If you’re one of the ones who’s way behind, you at least don’t have to worry about the challenges going anywhere anytime soon. Weekly challenges you haven’t completed yet stick around even when the next week brings new challenges which means you have until the end of the season to complete them. There was no mentioning in the post of this or any of the other Wolverine skins ever bring brought back in the future as Item Shop cosmetics though, so if you want the skin and the unique styles, make sure you get them all before the season is over.

This new style makes three different types of Wolverine skins now in the game. He’s got the base look that features a yellow and blue outfit as well as the Classic style that is brown and gold instead. Aside from those skins, players can also get more cosmetics like pickaxes, weapon wraps, sprays, and more by completing Wolverine’s Challenges. Those stick around until the end of the season just like the weekly ones.

Fortnite’s new Logan style for the Wolverine skin is now in the game for those who meet the requirements for it.