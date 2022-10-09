Fortnite Adds X-23 With Adamantium Claws to Item Shop

Fortnite has added Marvel hero X-23 into the game via the item shop. Fortnite is essentially one big virtual toy box at this point. What started as a competitor to PUBG off the foundation of a somewhat unsuccessful tower defense game quickly became the standard that the world's biggest franchises sought to achieve. Thanks to its ability to curate crossovers left and right with other games, Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and other huge franchises, Fortnite had a very attractive gimmick and fun gameplay that lured in lots of players. Its usage of these crossovers combined with its relatively innovative battle pass model was huge and has changed the way a lot of online games structure themselves. To make things even better, the game regularly adds lucrative a la carte skins that players can purchase for a limited time.

The latest addition to the Item Shop is X-23, the successor and biological daughter of Wolverine. The character has been in the comics for sometime now, but was famously introduced to a wider, mainstream audience in Logan. The character has been added to the Item Shop with some extra goodies, including her adamantium coated claws (just like Wolverine himself). You can view the full details of what's included with her skin down below.

X-23 Outfit : Weapon X clone and successor to the mantle of the Wolverine. (Includes a maskless alt Style.)

Clone Pod Back Bling : The birthplace of the perfect weapon. (Included with the X-23 Outfit.)

X-23's Adamantium Claws Pickaxe : Skeletal extensions coated in near-indestructible metal.

X Insignia Wrap: Get with the program.

You can run, but you can’t hide.



Especially from this stealthy, bone-clawed assassin. X-23 is on the prowl and available now in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/bslFMF8ufC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 9, 2022

Fortnite is knee-deep in its fourth season of chapter 3 which has seen other Marvel heroes like Spider-Gwen get added to Fortnite. It's likely there will be a number of other characters coming to the game in the following months, especially with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon. Perhaps we'll get a new Black Panther or Iron Heart skin, but it's too soon to say for sure!

What do you think of the X-23 skin? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.