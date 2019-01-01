Kid Tries to Snipe ‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja During New Year’s Event, Fails Miserably

Fortnite star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may have an impressive following, but he’s known for his rough time with snipers. The streamer even hilariously pokes fun at himself for some of his more childish reactions to getting sniped in an online match, and it’s become a sort of joke with followers of his. When the gaming sensation hosted a huge New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, it became the perfect opportunity for a fan to take him out in-game in front of the millions watching – unfortunately, it didn’t go as expected.

Fortnite player ‘Boxdy’ tried to go after Ninja after knowing exactly where he was thanks to the New Year’s event. He even had a plane to take him to his destination, but the poor kid wiped out – bad. Still, Ninja was pretty careful when it came to calling out Stream Sniping after his previous accusations were met with ridicule from the gaming community.

What is “Stream Sniping,” you may be asking. Since streamers are playing their games live for fans, it’s easy to know exactly where that streamer is in an online match. It’s the modern day version of screen peeking and it can turn a match unenjoyable for the streamer instantaneously. Since Ninja has shattered Twitch’s records for followers, he would obviously be more susceptible than most to this rising trend, though there have been times when he unfairly called other players out accusing them of Stream Sniping when it was simply them playing the game.

Digging the thought of seeing more Ninja fails for some reason? Check out this clip of him trying – and failing – to get millions of people to do the Flossing dance during the New Year’s Eve celebration only to have it die out before it even started.

It will be interesting to see what 2019 brings for both Ninja and gaming alike.

