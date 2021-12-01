Forza Horizon 5 Player Claims They Were Banned for 8,000 Years Over Offensive Car Design

A Forza Horizon 5 player was apparently given an 8,000-year ban from the game over a livery they created. The design in question features North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un alongside the KFC logo, a “Send Nukes” hashtag, and the New Balance logo which now reads “Nuke Balance.” The ban was shared on the Forza subreddit by user AllThingsRacing. Apparently, the livery was created by a friend of the user, and this is a first-time offense for them. The user also notes that the ban comes from the enforcement team at Turn 10 Studios, as opposed to developer Playground Games.

The original Reddit post can be found right here. Images of the livery were shared on Twitter by user @gaahogi, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s unclear exactly which element of the livery’s design drew the ire of Turn 10 Studios. The dictator’s presence alone was probably enough to make the team uncomfortable, but one Reddit poster stated that the nuke messaging on the car could be interpreted as encouraging violence. Of course, the presence of actual company logos alongside that message might have also played a role. Honestly, the ban itself isn’t all that surprising when all of these factors are taken into consideration. The whole “8,000-year timeframe” might be a bit of overkill, but readers will just have to judge that for themselves!

Given the severity of the ban, Forza Horizon 5 players might want to err on the side of caution when creating liveries in the game. Playground Games has given players a lot of tools to come up with their own paint jobs, and we’ve already seen some amazing designs since the game’s release last month. However, players that use the game to share political messages, or anything that might make others uncomfortable, might see the ban hammer come down. It might even cost you 8,000 years!

