Forza Horizon 5 Releases Third Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Forza Horizon 5 update is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything Playground Games has done with the game with its third update. Unfortunately, the update doesn’t come with any new content nor any new features. In fact. it’s pretty insignificant compared to the previous two updates made to the game.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is. It’s safe to assume it varies platform to platform, and it shouldn’t be very big considering the patch notes are so small, however, for now, these are just assumptions.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes:

Version Number

Xbox One: 2.414.967.0

Xbox Series: 3.416.408.0

PC: 3.414.967.0

Steam: 1.414.967.0

Game Stability

Various stability fixes

Server stability improvements

Multiplayer

Network improvements

Convoy matchmaking improvements

Fixed an issue with convoy members disappearing

Fixed an issue with players trying to join another players server

Saves

Fixed an issue with Direct Storage Issues on Series X|S

Other

Freeroam car traffic improvements

Forza Horizon 5 update is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the racing game and all things Xbox, click here.

“It’s hard to find much negative to say about Forza Horizon 5,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “The gameplay is fun and varied, the music is solid, there are tons of cars to unlock, and it’s absolutely gorgeous to look at. The whole package is really breathtaking. Playground Games found so many ways to make Mexico come to life, taking great advantage of the region’s diversity, while also pushing the Xbox Series X hardware to its limits. If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass. It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far.”