Forza Horizon Developers Are Hard At Work On A New AAA Open-World RPG

For years, Playground Games has been establishing itself on the racing front, making three successful Forza Horizon games for Microsoft that have done really well on the Xbox front.

One would think that the team’s next project would be Forza Horizon 4, since it’s turning into a bi-yearly franchise. But, instead, the team has noted that it’s trying something new entirely – an open-world action/role-playing adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GamingBolt recently reported that the developer announced the project with the hope of branching out from usual racing fare, although it stopped just short of saying whether it was working on a new Forza game or not.

The team confirmed on Twitter that it’s put together a new development space in the St. Albans House in Leaming Spa, which it hopes to convert into a full-on studio by the end of 2018. In the meantime, it’ll be chipping away on its RPG project, which doesn’t have a name or specified platform at this point in time.

Playground has obviously done well within the open-world space with its driving games (especially Forza Horizon 3, which came out last year), but it’s unknown what system the company will put in place for its next project. When we find out more information, we’ll certainly let you know.

In the meantime, Forza Horizon 3 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.