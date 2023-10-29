Forza Motorsport Reveals First Content Update, Patch Notes

Forza Motorsport launched earlier this month to positive reviews and solid sales. However, the Forza franchise has long been known for exceptional post-release support, and developer Turn 10 Studios isn't going to change things with its latest release. Recently, the team announced the first Content Update for Forza Motorsport. It'll introduce a ton of new bug fixes to iron out several of the issues that have been affecting players since release, as well as give players a new track to race on. The team plans to release monthly updates going forward, with the first Content Update scheduled to launch in the middle of November.

In total, the first Content Update for Forza Motorsport includes over 200 bug fixes. Many of these are related to stability, as Turn 10 tries to squash several of the crashing bugs that have been plaguing Motorsport. The team is also introducing several fixes to the Livery Editor to make it easier for players to create their dream cars. Plus, Turn 10 is adding a new track to the game that takes players to Yas Marina, a modern Abu Dhabi track that hosts Formula One and the Asian Le Mans Series in real life.

Forza Motorsport is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Below, you'll find the abridged patch notes for the upcoming update. Turn 10 will reveal the full changes as the patch's release date gets closer.

Forza Motorsport Content Update 1 Abridged Patch Notes

We continue to work on improvements and updates to #ForzaMotorsport based on the top reported issues in the community, and wanted to share with you a preview of Update 2, which introduces Yas Marina, in addition to over 200 fixes: https://t.co/b0fI8TVS63 pic.twitter.com/54I1Bfe8AV — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) October 27, 2023

Since the release of Forza Motorsport and Update 1, we've been working on additional fixes and improvements to the game based on the top reported issues in the community. We understand how frustrating these are, especially when they may hinder your full enjoyment of the game, and we intend to resolve them as soon as possible.

We are committed to supporting Forza Motorsport in the long term by delivering monthly content updates and quality-of-life improvements. Update 2 is our first content update for the game and it's coming mid-November, introducing an additional track location, Yas Marina. We also have over 200 fixes lined up for this release, including improvements for these highly reported issues:

Stability

Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.

Livery Editor

Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.

Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.

Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.

PC

Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.

Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.

Note – PC players using AMD 7900 XTX who encounter a crash at the end of races should download the latest AMD graphics driver to resolve this issue.

Multiplayer

Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.

Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.

Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.

Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.

Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.

Gameplay

Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.

Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the "new content update" loop when entering the main menu.

Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.

Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.

Cars

Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.

Wheels

Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information.

Stability is an area that we'll continue to work on beyond Update 2 with additional improvements coming to Forza Motorsport in future updates.

We're aware that the infinite loading screen when saving a Quick Upgrade in the Builders Cup still occurs for some players after the Update 1.1 hotfix. We're investigating this issue very carefully, and with the additional information that we have received from the community, we believe we have identified the root cause. We hope to better resolve this issue soon.

Thank you for your continued patience as we work to resolve these issues. Please continue sharing your bug reports with us on the Troubleshooting Hub. Including details such as reproduction steps can help us to identify and resolve issues more quickly. Continuing to submit your game content suggestions in the Suggestion Hub will help shape our future content updates.

We will share more details about the new content additions in Update 2, as well as the full list of fixes and improvements, closer to its release in November, and we'll let you know once those changes begin to roll out.