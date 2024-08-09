Four Screenplay Pages For Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Have Been Shared – But Three Are Fake

If you thought the daily announcements and releases to celebrate Five Nights at Freddy’s 10th Anniversary had concluded with the last event on the official calendar – the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit – guess what? You were delightfully wrong, and that’s an extremely exciting thing in this case. To offer one additional treat to its fanbase, the Scott Games X (formerly Twitter) account has shared four pages of the Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 screenplay – with a catch.

According to the post, Scott Games has decided “it might be more interesting if it [a screenplay page] were released alongside three FAKE screenplay pages. It will be up to the fanbase to figure out which page is REAL. Happy 10th Anniversary!” The four pages each offer a snippet from a scene, including:

A scene featuring Toy Chica and Abby inputting a code into a computer that “frees” the animatronics (or at least Toy Chica), the code being provided by Vanessa who is being squeezed by an unknown force (it’s an animatronic, obviously).

General Everly and Captain Nelson discussing the animatronics at Freddy’s and the government’s funding of the business, with Everly expressing an extreme distaste for the funding and referring to Freddy’s as a “circus.”

Abby using The Velveteen Rabbit as a metaphor to explain to Mike that even the plushies at Freddy’s are dangerous and need to be burned – which Mike seemingly recruits Vanessa to do with him.

A scene in the abandoned Freddy’s Pizzeria where a man and his two kids activate the carousel and discover a spiral staircase within the ride that “descends into darkness” – and as the man takes the staircase, his children follow.

The Scott Games account concluded the FNaF tenth anniversary celebrations with a final heartfelt message for the day: “Thank you to all of the fans for making this an amazing ten years, and thank you for being a part of the anniversary today. The outpouring of love for Freddy and the gang has been really heartwarming to see. It makes everything worthwhile!”

What’s next for Five Nights at Freddy’s? ComicBook Nation’s Quick Save podcast celebrated the tenth anniversary by discussing exactly that, which you can listen to wherever you listen to podcasts! As for the hosts of today’s Quick Save episode, myself and Megan Peters both agree that all four of these pages feel like they could be real, and so we’ve decided that we’re all being lied to and all of the pages are real in some capacity – they just might not all be in the final cut. If they’re not all real, I personally am leaning toward page #1 – the scene with Toy Chica – being featured in the movie.

But ultimately, it’s another great mystery for the franchise (for now), and we won’t know for sure until Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 releases December 5, 2025.