Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit Releases Early After Accidental Early Release in Japan

Five Nights at Freddy’s is celebrating its tenth anniversary tomorrow, August 8th, with plenty of exciting announcements, interviews, and reveals having already been shared beginning on August 1st, including Steel Wool Studios’ newly-announced mainline game, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic and a Dead by Daylight collaboration, both of which are set to debut in 2025. While these upcoming releases are still a bit of a way into the future, fans have still been looking forward to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, originally set to release on the official anniversary date, August 8th.

After the game released a bit ahead of schedule in Japan, the developers at Mega Cat Studios have opted to release the game fully – so Into the Pit is available on Steam now! Set at a retail price of $19.99 USD, Mega Cat also released an announcement alongside the release that reads –

“The wait is over; Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is NOW LIVE! On behalf of the Mega Cat team, we cannot thank the community enough for the incredible support. We created this game as fans, for fans. From one FNaF to another, it’s a dream come true to see so many fans reciprocate the passion that we’ve poured into creating the game. Prepare to be terrified as you descend into the depths of the unknown and uncover the sinister secrets that lurk within.”

In the 2D, single player adventure Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, players will need to embrace their stealth skills to stay hidden and move swiftly throughout the abandoned pizzeria, traveling between time periods in order to gather clues and evade the threats pursuing you. Into the Pit adapts the first short story in the Fazbear Frights novel series, a fitting story in the franchise to feature given Five Nights at Freddy’s celebrates its 10th birthday.

Into the Pit represents a new trend that seems to be appearing in the Five Nights at Freddy’s games with the content previously found in print media – be it novels, comics, or graphic novels – now popping up in the video games. The previously mentioned Steel Wool Studios game set for release next year also has a central character that originated in the Tales from the Pizzaplex novels, with Secret of the Mimic likely offering the Mimic’s origin story to fans in the form of the timeline’s earliest game.