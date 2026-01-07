New Free Game Is Perfect for Animal Crossing & Stardew Valley Fans

Fans of games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley had a fairly quiet year. Some new life sims and farming sims definitely came out, but few of them really wound up having the staying power of these major franchises. Both cozy gaming staples have exciting updates to look forward to, with Animal Crossing 3.0 releasing on January 15th and Stardew Valley 1.7 officially on the way. But until then, you just might be looking for a new game to try. And a new free life sim for PC and mobile just might be the answer if you need a new game to scratch that Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley itch.

The game is called Heartopia, and it’s billed as a “slow-paced life simulation game.” For those who remember the early grind of getting set up in Animal Crossing, the slow pace will certainly sound familiar. This game, which features 3D cartoon animation, arrives on PC, iOS, and Android at 10 PM ET on January 7th. It’s already available to download in anticipation of the server launch later today.

Free Multiplayer Life Sim Heartopia Releases on January 7th for PC & Mobile

Heartopia was revealed fairly recently, but even so, it’s already on the radar for many life sim fans. In fact, developer XD recently shared that the game’s Discord already has over 100,000 members ahead of the game’s full launch later today. Clearly, this is shaping up to be the first big cozy game release of 2026.

Heartopia has a 3D cartoon art style that kind of reminds me of an Animal Crossing and MySims hybrid. It will be a free-to-play game with in-game purchases. And no, it doesn’t appear to be a gacha. Instead, any in-game currency you use can be spent on specific items in various shops around Heartopia.

The gameplay lets players delve into a variety of hobbies. In total, you can choose from 7 different hobbies to level up. The options include Birdwatching, Cat and Dog Caring, Cooking, Fishing, Gardening, and Insect Catching. With the help of a mentor, you will level up each of these skills, unlocking new recipes and tools as you do. For those who love a skill tree or a recipe book in life sims, Heartopia sounds poised to deliver.

As players progress in each skill, they’ll unlock special events that open up even more possibilities. These will be available alongside limited-time live-service events, offering a rotating catalog of collectibles to gather and goals to complete. Like many live-service games, Heartopia will offer daily and weekly tasks to earn free in-game currency. Just how free-to-play friendly it’ll be is yet to be determined as gamers jump in and get to know the in-game economy.

Image courtesy of XD

From the sounds of it, Heartopia will offer plenty of gameplay for solo players. But for those who love to join up with friends, Heartopia runs on an MMO-style multiplayer server. So, you’ll be able to gather with friends and fellow cozy gamers while exploring what this new life sim has to offer. And for the price of $0, those looking for a new relaxing game to play may as well give it a try.

Heartopia is available for iOS, Android, and on PC via the official website, with Steam to come at a later date. It is free to download and play, with optional in-game purchases.

Are you planning to check out Heartopia when servers go live later today?