Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Games

The next free game rotation from the Epic Games Store, which has been giving away free games for months now, have been revealed, and while it’s not the most impressive set of games to come through the store to date, it’s also nothing to scoff at. The digital storefront revealed today that Alan Wake’s American Nightmare and >observer_ will be free to own starting next week for a limited time.

As previously mentioned, these are just the latest in a long line of reveals. Last week’s reveal, the colonizing sim Surviving Mars, is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. Both of the newly revealed freebies will be available beginning October 17th and run through October 24th. The next free game(s?) should be announced the same day these two are available.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Alan Wake’s American Nightmare:

“In this brand new standalone experience, Alan Wake fights the herald of darkness, the evil Mr. Scratch! A thrilling new storyline, hordes of creepy enemies, serious firepower and beautiful Arizona locations, combined with a fun and challenging new game mode make this a must for Alan Wake veterans, and the perfect jumping on point for new players!”

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes >observer_:

“You are Dan Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. In this future, anything you think, feel or remember can be used against you in a court of law.

“The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. But they can’t hide from you.”

Alan Wake American Nightmare and >observer_ will be free on Epic Games Store from October 17th through October 24th. Surviving Mars is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through October 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.