Free PlayStation Plus Games for December Revealed

The free games available in December as part of a PlayStation Plus subscription have been revealed! The way this typically works is PlayStation officially announces the new games, there’s a couple social media posts, and an official blog. But this time, it would appear that the Polish PlayStation site jumped the gun and revealed that Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross will be coming in December ahead of the full announcement.

The Polish version of the PlayStation site seems to have scrubbed itself of any mention of the new PlayStation Plus, but it seems legit enough to consider true for now. Regardless, the official, full announcement should drop soon, and will likely confirm the legitimacy of the initial leak. The two video games — Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross — also seem to follow PlayStation Plus’ habit in the wake of winnowing down its total offerings of pairing a generally popular game with something a little less exciting. In short, it looks real.

“In single player, an aspiring Pilot and a veteran Titan combine forces to save their own lives and combat a powerful enemy against all odds,” PlayStation’s product page for Titanfall 2 reads. “Multiplayer offers brand new Titans, expanded Pilot abilities, and deeper customization to elevate the fast-paced and exciting gameplay fans expect from the series.”

Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross are expected to be made available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers after Nioh and Outlast 2, the current freebies for November, cycle out on December 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.

