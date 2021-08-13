Free Guy: What Was Hugh Jackman's Cameo?

✖

Ryan Reynolds made sure that there were a ton of cameos in Free Guy and you know Hugh Jackman had to be there. The actor's best friend is hard to spot in the movie, but you can't mistake that tone. During the adventure, Molotovgirl is trying to get information to save Free City from destruction. In a sketchy alley, she runs into the Wolverine actor's avatar doing his best Resident Evil 4 merchant impression. However, things go a bit south for Jackman as he starts trying to pry about her mission. Seeing as this is a violent game, she quickly dispatches him. So, it's a quick in and out for Reynolds' buddy, but he probably got a hearty laugh from the audience on his way out. Now, all eyes turn to how the famous duo will work together again.

Comicbook.com had the chance to catch up with the star and ask him about the process of making this film. It's been a wonderful journey for Reynolds. Not just because he got so many of his friends in on the act, but also because of the story that they managed to tell with Free Guy.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds mentioned during a virtual Free Guy press conference in 2020. 'The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," the Deadpool actor explained. "You know, it's the most kind of pertinent to our times, in that sense. I mean, you know, where I feel Deadpool was like a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out. This really to me speaks to a broader kind of spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

