Free PS5 Upgrade Released for PS4 Horror Game Right Before Halloween

Those who own a popular PS4 horror game can now get the newly released PS5 and PS5 Pro version for free, right before Halloween. The game in question hails from 2017, though the PS5 version of this game was just released this week. And considering the lack of great horror games releasing this month, the best bet for PS5 users this Halloween may be to check out or revisit this 8-year-old gem.

More specifically, if you own a PS4 copy of Little Nightmares, you can claim Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition on PS5 for free. If you don’t own a PS4 copy, then you will need to fork over $20 for a PS5 copy. This new PS5 version doesn’t just provide the game at 40K and 60 FPS for the first time, but adds RTX reflection, water effects, more particles, volumetric lighting, and more. There are more helpers in the game to improve the experience of playing it as well. It is a meaty upgrade, one Bandai Namco could have easily made everyone pay for.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Little Nightmares, it is a puzzle platformer meets horror game from French studio Tarsier Studios. And it was a breakout hit for the studio. The game garnered Metacritic scores in the high 70s and low 80s, but more importantly, sold millions of copies. Naturally, it got a sequel in 2021 that received a similar reception. And now, this past week, another follow-up was released, Little Nightmares III.

While still published by Bandai Namco, Little Nightmares III is not made by Tarsier Studios, who have moved on from the series in favor of making Reanimal, an IP it can own, unlike Little Nightmares, which is owned by Bandai Namco. In the place of Tarsier Studios, Supermassive Games made the third installment. Unfortunately, for fans, Super Massive Games, Bandai Namco, and to some extent Tarsier Studios, the new installment is of a lower quality, and seemingly not selling as well either.

Supermassive Games is a well-known horror studio thanks to releases like Until Dawn, but it has an inconsistent track record and has never made a game quite like this. Further, it’s not easy to just come into the middle of a series like this. Suffice to say, it’s not very surprising this new installment has not resonated like its predecessors. Alas, the future of the series doesn’t look bright. In fact, we would not be surprised if it is finished.

