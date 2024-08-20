Tarsier Studios Announces Reanimal During Gamescom

During the Gamescom Opening Night Live livestream, the video game developer studio behind the first two Little Nightmares games announced their next terrifying release – Reanimal. While Tarsier seeks to make their biggest game yet with Reanimal they aren’t moving away from the horror genre they’ve made a name for themselves in, as the game is described as a “co-op horror adventure about to kids trapped in a hellish version of their home island. On a quest to rescue their friends, they work together to survive the psychological horrors of the island, as they gradually uncover the dark secret that binds them all.” As Tarsier explained during a recent press event for the game, Reanimal has an emphasis on tension and atmosphere, and the developers are going darker and grittier than ever for this particular story. The newly released reveal trailer for the game can be watched above.

Not only does Reanimal allow for the typical exploration present in Tarsier games, the studio have also introduced the ability to explore by sea in this game, with players controlling a boat to do so. Reanimal offers a variety of different ways to experience the game, with a single-player mode available for those who don’t wish to play with a friend in local or online co-op. For players that opt to experience the game solo, there is an AI-buddy to step into the role of the player’s sibling, because this is an adventure far too fearsome to handle completely on your own. As for the co-op option, Tarsier Games feels “horror is best with friends,” and in the press preview referenced how it’s more fun to watch a horror movie with a friend beside you on the couch, a feeling they seek to replicate with Reanimal‘s co-op capabilities. For co-op, players have a shared camera so they are never too far apart, and Tarsier describes the experience as “a grounded, minimalistic approach to co-op gameplay.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As is demonstrated in the reveal video, Reanimal features distorted, twisted monsters and places, seeking to build on Tarsier’s strengths as a studio to deliver a mysterious, tense, and atmospheric release.

At the moment, Tarsier has not announced a release date for Reanimal, though the game is available to wishlist now on the platforms it will release on in the future – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Windows PC.