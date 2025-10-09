All 6 Limited Edition PS5 Consoles, Ranked

The PlayStation 5 has now been out for almost five full years, and while the white version of the console remains the standard edition that most people end up buying, there have been some Limited Edition versions of the hardware. These iterations of the PS5 almost always end up being tied to certain games, typically those that Sony believes will end up shipping more units of the platform. As with everything, though, some of these PS5 designs have been great, while others have left a lot to be desired.

To date, there have been six Limited Edition PS5 consoles that have come about. While there are plenty of other console covers that PlayStation sells for the PS5, these are only singular colors and don’t feature any novel designs of their own. As such, rather than rank every variant of the PS5 that exists, we’re only going to rank these Limited Edition models in order from worst to best.

6. Monster Hunter Wilds

The Monster Hunter Wilds PS5 console is quite easily the worst of the bunch. Rather than create a striking PS5 that featured any of the iconic monsters from the Monster Hunter series, PlayStation was content with slapping a mere emblem on the bottom corner of the console and calling it a day. Almost 90% of this PS5 is simply black, which hardly differentiates it from the “Midnight Black” console covers.

To make matters even worse, this version of the PS5 is one that was only ever released in Japan. Even if you happen to like this design, it’s one that never saw a wide release around the globe, further entrenching it in the sixth spot on this ranking.

5. Final Fantasy 16

The Limited Edition Final Fantasy 16 PS5 is quite similar to the Monster Hunter Wilds version. It’s yet another all-black console that features a simple logo tied to the game it’s associated with. This time around, the Final Fantasy 16 emblem sits at the center, which isn’t very inspired, to say the least. Still, this artwork tied to Final Fantasy 16 is cooler than what was seen on the Monster Hunter Wilds console, which is enough to put it one spot higher.

This was yet another Japan-exclusive PS5 that was never released in other territories for one reason or another. Instead of Sony letting loose this design around the globe, it simply chose to package digital copies of Final Fantasy 16 with the white, standard edition of the PS5. While this could be seen as a bummer by some, I really don’t feel like we’re missing out on a lot by not having this console release outside of Japan.

4. Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is the newest PS5 game to get a Limited Edition console of its own, but it’s certainly not one of the best. Sony had so many opportunities to design an excellent PS5 to tie in with Yotei, yet all it did was slap a mountain on the side of the console and call it a day. While I will credit this design for taking advantage of the entire PS5 from top to bottom, the console’s base color being white does little to make it different from the standard versions of the hardware.

The thing that I dislike the most about the Ghost of Yotei PS5 is that it only really works when standing upright. If you’re someone who likes to lay your PS5 on its side, the entire theme of this console falls apart. Sony could have definitely done better here.

3. LeBron James

By far the strangest PS5 console of all is the one tied to basketball superstar LeBron James. At various times throughout this generation, PlayStation has announced partnerships with celebrities like Travis Scott, Lisa, and LeBron James. This collab with LeBron is the only one that has ever really resulted in something tangible hitting the market, specifically in the form of a Limited Edition PS5 console and DualSense.

The design of this console honestly isn’t anything special and might deserve to be lower on the list. All it contains is some colorful crowns to tie in with LeBron’s “King James” nickname to go along with the phrase “Nothing is given, everything is earned.” Still, the fact that this bizarre, unique PS5 even exists in the first place means I’m choosing to slot it a bit higher.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 is likely the one that is most recognizable to PlayStation fans. This was the first major Limited Edition version of the PS5 that Sony released in 2023 to tie in with the game. The console is a mix of both red and black, with the black stretching out across the PS5’s faceplates as if it’s the symbiote from Spider-Man, slowly taking it over.

What I like most about this PS5 is that it’s directly associated with the narrative from Spider-Man 2. It’s a piece of hardware that is telling a story, which can’t be said about any other Limited Edition PS5. If Sony chooses to make more PS5 consoles in the future based on any of its other upcoming exclusives, this is what it needs to look to for inspiration.

1. PlayStation 30th Anniversary

The 30th Anniversary version of the PS5 was the only real option to grace the top of this list. This hugely popular variant of the console was released last year and is meant to call back to the look of the PS1. This isn’t only seen with its light gray design, but also the colored buttons and PlayStation logo on its DualSense controller. It’s a console that’s meant to honor the past, but does so while looking stunning in the present.

While this might be nostalgia speaking, I’m of the mind that this is the sleekest the PS5 has ever looked. In fact, I wish Sony would do away with the all-white PS5 and would instead make this the new standard edition of the platform. This sentiment seems to be shared by millions of PlayStation fans, too, since this entire array of 30th Anniversary hardware sold out immediately. Consider yourself lucky if you own one of these PS5 consoles.

