Steam Users Get a Free Game During Short Sale

Grab this free Steam game and pick up a few more discounted ones while you're at it.

Free Steam games are pretty common on Valve's PC store, but these free game giveaways often have strings attached. Limited-time giveaways for the free Steam games or "free" games that are only playable fore a few days are just as common, but this week, a game was added to Steam that people can actually get for free with no strings attached. Better yet, the same developer that's giving away this game, Mojiken, has several other games to download for free on Steam if you like their style after playing TEST TEST TEST.

That unusually titled game is the one that's free right now after it was added to Steam on January 17th. Developed by Mojiken, TEST TEST TEST is actually a game that's been out for nearly a year now, but this is the first time that it's been given away for free on Steam. It was previously (and still is) available for free via Itch.io, but for those who want to keep all their games in one spot, this giveaway should help with that.

While TEST TEST TEST is a 100% free Steam game, its publisher, Toge Productions, also happens to be having a sale right now on a couple of different releases like well-received Coffee Talk. More on TEST TEST TEST as well as the other games that are on sale right now via the Toge Productions Anniversary Sale can be found below. The other games besides TEST TEST TEST are only on sale until January 31st, however, so grab what you want from Toge Productions' Steam games sale before it ends.

TEST TEST TEST

Free on Steam

"TEST TEST TEST is a retro pixel-art point-and-click puzzle adventure where you must escape a time loop as an overworked office employee.Find clues, gather information, and solve cryptic puzzles with alternate reality game elements. Will you able to release yourself from the clutch of time itself? Or will you be stuck in this reality forever?"

A Space For The Unbound – Prologue

Free on Steam

"Prologue chapter of A Space For The Unbound, an upcoming slice-of-life adventure game with beautiful pixelart set in the late 90s rural Indonesia that tells a story about overcoming anxiety, depression, and the relationship between a boy and a girl with supernatural powers."

A Space for the Unbound

$12.99 on Steam

"A magical adventure about two high school sweethearts set at the end of their school days – and the end of the world. Explore a crumbling town and help friends face their inner demons, which could be the key to stopping reality itself disintegrating. And don't forget to pet the cats."

When The Past Was Around – Prologue

Free on Steam

"When the Past was Around – Prologue is the opening chapter of an upcoming adventure point-and-click puzzle game about love, moving on, letting go, and the joy and pain of everything in between."

When The Past Was Around

$4.79 on Steam

"When the Past was Around is an adventure point-and-click puzzle game about love, moving on, letting go, and the joy and pain of everything in between."

DIVINATION

$1.99 on Steam

"What if you're born into this world without your permission?" DIVINATION is a very short visual novel where you act as a fortune teller in a futuristic world. Talk and listen to people's stories, then foresee their future using the runes they had drawn."

A Raven Monologue

Free on Steam

"Raven Monologue is a short experimental silent story about a raven that does not know how to croak and his relationship with the people in the town. This experiment was part of #MojikenCamp2, an internal upgrade program by Mojiken Studio to experiment with how to tell stories or to communicate an experience using a constrained work of interactive art."

Banyu Lintar Angin – Little Storm

$12.99 on Steam

"Banyu Lintar Angin is a series of experimental illustrations about three siblings, living together independently in a rural Indonesian environment. Follow the down-to-earth daily life of these siblings, accompanied by music that perfectly captures their activities."

Ultra Space Battle Brawl

$0.99 on Steam

"Imagine Pong mixed with the essence of fighting games, on steroids. Easy to learn yet hard to master, Ultra Space Battle Brawl is a fun competitive game fit for settling disputes, be it with your friends and family or rivals and arch nemesis. Play the single player story mode campaign, if you don't have friends or enemies to fight against."

She and the Light Bearer

$1.99 on Steam

"She and the Light Bearer is a point and click adventure game, a poem, a fairy tale. Take a journey inside a vibrantly colored forest, meet silly creatures, listen to serene folk music, and discover somber secrets."