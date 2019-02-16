Free ‘The Witcher’ Tabletop RPG Coming Soon

After years of waiting, fans finally got a chance to get their hands on The Witcher tabletop RPG experience from R. Talsorian Games and now a free version of this experience is coming this Summer.

For those interested, the free The Witcher tabletop RPG experience is an awesomely abridged version of the game experience that made it’s debut last year. According to the game’s website, it’s a “24-page booklet introduces players to the Interlock system with a simplified version of the rules and comes with pregenerated characters and an adventure, so they can jump right in and explore the dark fantasy world of The Witcher for themselves.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Witcher “Easy Mode” RPG experience will be making its debut as a physical version on June 15th this year.

According to the game’s official description:

“The Witcher Role-Playing Game will allow tabletop RPG fans to re-create an array of characters known from the Witcher universe and live out entirely new adventures set within the world of Geralt of Rivia. Powered by Fuzion, the same ruleset that made Cyberpunk 2020 gain worldwide player acclaim, The Witcher Role-Playing Game will feature a myriad of spells, rituals, and curses; favorite gear and items from the entire Witcher series including a bestiary of devilish monsters players can face during their adventures. The system will provide all the necessary tools to create and play out your own adventures and become everything from a battle-hardened monster slayer to a merchant kingpin controlling a vast network of contacts.”

It was originally supposed to release back in 2016, but clearly the team ran into a few bumps along the way. Luckily, the free version is coming soon for those that missed out last year! To learn more, check out the game’s website right here!

Excited to take on the role of a witcher once more? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.