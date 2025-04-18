Free RPG Soars Up Steam Charts Following Massive Content Update

For some gamers, checking out what’s popular on the Steam charts is a daily hobby. Those inspecting the numbers today might have noticed that a surprise game suddenly leapt up those trending charts seemingly overnight. The game in question is free-to-play ARPG Torchlight: Infinite, a game that’s often compared to juggernauts like Diablo and Path of Exile. Torchlight: Infinite is celebrating its second multiplatform release anniversary with a big Season 8 update and event, and clearly, it’s bringing players back to the game in the 1000s.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Season 8 Sandlord update launched for Torchlight: Infinite on April 17th, bringing in a host of new content for the ARPG. Though the game has retained a dedicated fanbase since launch, those Steam concurrent numbers skyrocketed upon the release of this game-changing new season. Alongside the new seasonal content, developer XD Games also launched a special, limited-time event that offers a cash prize, among other rewards. With their powers combined, these big changes to Torchlight: Infinite make now a great time for returning and new players to check out the RPG.

Play video

The trailer above gives gamers a good sense of what new mechanics and features have just arrived in Torchlight: Infinite. But for those unfamiliar with the game, let’s cover the basics before we dig into what’s new. Torchlight: Infinite is a free-to-play live-service RPG that’s available for mobile and PC. It’s the fourth game in the popular Torchlight series, following after Torchlight III. It supports cross-platform multiplayer as players enjoy the game’s fast-paced combat and seasonal content updates. Though it received mixed reviews at launch, the game currently boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam, meaning those new and returning players are enjoying what they see so far.

The Sandlord season in Torchlight: Infinite is being billed as the “most expansive” season of the game so far. It brings in a new chapter for the game’s story, along with a new seasonal mechanic, a complete overhaul of the Deep Space region, and more.

The update also adds new Legendary Stages designed to make the endgame even more exciting with interesting gameplay and rewarding loot. In addition, Thea has a new Blasphemer hero trait that will mix up her gameplay and combat style, not to mention her appearance. Truly, there’s a lot of new content to explore with this update, but that’s not all.

The Season 8 banner for Torchlight Infinite

XD Games also launched a new in-game Seeds of Fortune event starting on April 17th at 10 PM EDT and running through May 1st. The event features several in-game tasks that players can complete, earning free pulls for a variety of in-game rewards, including in-game currency, support items, and even a shot at a cash prize pool. Gamers can check out the full list of rewards and contest details for this limited-time event at the official Torchlight website.

Some of the new mechanics are seasonal, meaning they will go away when the current season ends, but other updates are here to stay. Regardless, now is an exciting time to come back to or check out this free-to-play RPG for the first time.

Have you played Torchlight games before? Do you plan to check this one out following this major update? Let us know in the comments below!