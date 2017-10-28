Friday the 13th: The Game Is Half-off for Halloween

If you’re still holding out on returning to Camp Crystal Lake in Friday the 13th: The Game, now might be your best chance to do so with the game being 50 percent off on PC.

The game normally retails at $39.99, but in honor of the spooky season, a Halloween sale has the game’s cost slashed to just $19.99. Friday the 13th: The Game’s Twitter account recently confirmed the news and advised players to get their copy via Steam while the sale is still live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy Halloween everyone! Friday the 13th: The Game is 50% OFF on Steam to celebrate the holiday! Get it for $19.99! https://t.co/Yw8QTkxtCJ pic.twitter.com/8RWVnN4fmj — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) October 26, 2017

While the $40 price tag might’ve scared some players away when the game was initially released in May, now would be an excellent time to pick up the game in light of the content that’s been added and is planned for the future. A new variation of Jason was recently included alongside two new Counselors and several additional maps, and new content continues to be previewed. One of the biggest developments that has recently been teased is a game mode called Paranoia, a game mode that looks like it’ll involve one of the Counselor’s having a different, sinister goal from the rest and possibly the addition of Roy from the fifth Friday the 13th movie.

If you’re hoping to add to your Friday the 13th: The Game experience, there are also a couple of paid options that you could opt for with all the money you’ll be saving via the Halloween discounts. A special pack of kills exclusive to Part IV Jason recently hit the marketplace that adds three new kills to his gruesome arsenal, and Halloween costume packs for the Counselors are also available. But there’s still plenty of free content, such as the new Jason and the Counselors, if you’re not planning on spending any more.

Since the game went on sale and the new content became available, it appears as though the player count has received a slight bump. The game had just around 850 players at the start of Oct. 26 when the deal was tweeted, but it most recently peaked at almost 4,500 on Oct. 28. It’s still not close to its former glory of over 10,000, but it’s a move in a better direction.