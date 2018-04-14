Friday the 13th: The Game Announces New Counselor, Bonus XP Weekend

Friday the 13th: The Game players have a new Counselor on the way, but they can enjoy bonus experience and other increases right now while they wait.

The new Counselor that’s been revealed for the asymmetrical multiplayer game is Victoria Sterling, a character who appears to be based on Melissa from Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. After revealing Victoria through the game’s Twitter account, Gun Media’s Wes Keltner introduced players to the character through the game’s forums.

“I would like to introduce Victoria Sterling, Camp Crystal Lake’s newest counselor,” Keltner said on the forums. “Similar to Chad, Victoria comes from money and she is used to getting her way. So much so that she often is perceived as ‘bitchy’ and manipulative. She doesn’t mean any physical harm, but it’s safe to say that in a pinch, she’s looking out for herself first.”

Keltner also shared more info on the Counselor such as her stats that can be seen below along with a timeframe for when players can expect to play as Victoria.

Victoria Sterling’s Stats

When it comes to Victoria’s strengths and weaknesses, the preview of her stats shows what she’s best at and what she should be wary of. As someone who’s out to take care of herself, she’s got high Luck, Stamina, and Stealth to ensure she survives, but she may need help from others in certain areas.

“Victoria has low repair and strength, so she will need to rely on her above average stamina pool and stealth skills,” Keltner added. “It would be ill-advised for Victoria to square up to Jason without some additional help from another counselor. In a 1v1 situation you’ll find Victoria doing less fighting, and more yelling for her Dad…the Dean of an Ivy League junior college. Getting a better picture now of Victoria? She’s the worst, in the best possible way!”

The next update will include Victoria’s release at no cost to players. However, the game’s Twitter account confirmed that you’ll have to be at least level 42 to play as Victoria.

Bonus XP and Tape Drop Rates

Friday the 13th: The Game players may also be aware that Jason Voorhees’ big day was just yesterday with the first Friday the 13th of the year taking place in April. To celebrate the occasion, the devs announced that bonus XP and drop rates for both the Jarvis and Pamela Tapes would be active until Monday.

In honor of the first Day of Jason, 2018, we will be running a 130% increase in XP, CP, and Tape drop rates (Jarvis and Pamela) from 1pm EDT Friday, April 13th, until 1pm EDT on Monday, April 16th. pic.twitter.com/1GmvVGxBIu — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) April 12, 2018

The increase of 130 percent is a fitting number for Jason’s birthday and gives players a quick way to level up to 42 so they can play as Victoria. However, some players were still hoping that there would be something bigger releasing on Friday the 13th, specifically hoping for the big engine update that’s been teased. Gun Media and IllFonic weren’t deaf to these hopes and commented on the lack of the update.

Not Rushing the Update

The update that’s been previewed multiple times is going to be a big one, that much is certain. It’s taken some time to release, but that didn’t stop players from hoping that it’d be out on Friday. Gun Media’s Wes Keltner responded to the whispers of the update’s release date and said that it definitely would’ve been nice to have the update finished but explained that the team is focusing on putting out a polished update, not one that releases at a convenient time.

I wish we could have had the update done today, that would have been cool, with the calendar date and all. But it’s not quite done yet. We weren’t going to rush it, and release a bad update. Please be patient as the team @IllFonic continues to bust ass. — F13_Wes (@weskeltner) April 14, 2018

There’s still no release date that’s been announced for that update that’ll bring an updated engine and much more, but to hold players over till then, the devs are holding a sweepstakes with prizes like a PlayStation 4 Pro up for grabs.

Enter the Sweepstakes

Your shot at scoring some awesome #FridayThe13th gear starts now! https://t.co/TFikvYsaCY pic.twitter.com/bNQGt7qvQL — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) April 13, 2018

One thing that was offered on Friday the 13th was the sweepstakes that’s being hosted through Gleam, a contest that includes prizes like a PlayStation 4 Pro and some Friday the 13th collectibles.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is log in to this site using one of the options and submit your entry. Three big prizes will be given out, all of those detailed below.