Friday the 13th: The Game Is Punishing Leavers With the Salt Mines Queue

Friday the 13th: The Game players who leave matches during critical moments will soon be placed in a special queue alongside their salty brethren.

The bad sports queue was revealed by Gun Media earlier in the week, a queue for players called the Salt Mines. As its name suggests, this queue punishes players who are high and sodium and can’t stand to be beaten in Friday the 13th: The Game.

“We all know how excruciating it is to play a match, snatch up a counselor, and – BAM! – ‘the host has left’ pops up on the screen,” said Gun Media community lead Daniel “ShiftySamurai” Nixon. “It’s annoying. It’s INFURIATING. It’s an issue that players have been experiencing, and telling us about, for a while now.

The answer to this problem, according to Nixon, is to send players to the Salt Mines. This alternate queue hides salty players from the rest of the rule-abiding population and forces them to play against one another until they can turn their actions around.

“The Salt Mines are where Salty players go to play with their equally Sodium-soaked peers,” Nixon continued. “They are kept to their own matchmaking queue where Salty souls only play against other Salty game quitters, locked away from players who know that, sometimes, losing is a part of playing.”

Nixon also provided a list of infractions in his words that’ll land players in the Salt Mines, all of which involve leaving games early.

Leave a match early, like a jerk Leave a match while being killed, like a big jerk Leave a match as Jason, like a super jerk Leave a match while hosting, like a mega jerk

While the changes are a huge plus for players who don’t do any of the above, there was the question of what would happen if players left a game after they were killed and were just watching others. Many weren’t keen on the idea of having to stay in a game and watch the rest of the match play out, but IllFonic stepped in to clarify that those who leave after they’ve been killed won’t be punished.

To clarify on some of the confusing regarding the new infraction system –

Players (who are not currently hosting) will not gain any infractions for leaving a match AFTER they have been killed. — Illfonic (@IllFonic) March 23, 2018

Players won’t be told how many infractions it’ll take to be put in the Salt Mines so as to avoid salty players gaming the system. The new infraction system is expected to roll out alongside the engine upgrade update that’s coming to Friday the 13th: The Game.