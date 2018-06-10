FromSoftware Reveals Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

The game is one that was teased not long ago at The Game Awards when it was revealed during the awards show with a brief teaser trailer that showed a gruesome combination of metal and flesh. The trailer offered barely anything to latch onto, but FromSoftware‘s fans who enjoyed previous games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne don’t need much to get them hooked.

Speaking of those two games, the gameplay in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice doesn’t look too dissimilar to FromSoftware’s signature look. Heavy hits and massive enemies fill the world of Sekiro with the latter half of the game’s title taking the phrase that was revealed during The Game Award’s trailer.

When the game was originally revealed during The Game Awards, it was thought that it could be a sequel to Bloodborne, the PlayStation 4 exclusive. FromSoftware has repeatedly said that there were no plans for any more sequels to the developer’s hit series at the moment be it Bloodborne or Dark Souls, but that didn’t stop the die-hard fans from hoping for a surprise announcement regardless. Today’s reveal proves that not only is it not a game that follows Bloodborne — though some may confidently call it a spiritual successor in a Japanese setting filled with samurai and the like — but it’s also not an exclusive. Though it was revealed during Microsoft’s conference, it’s planned for a release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC when it’s eventually out sometime next year.

It’s also worth pointing out that some of the past details that supposedly leaked for the game are sizing up to be at least somewhat accurate. In a 4chan thread that’s now been deleted, a self-named leaker said that they had information on FromSoftware’s game that listed details such as the use of a grappling hook. That was one tool at least that was seen in the trailer, so it lends some credibility to the details. A lack of shields was also said to be one of the game’s features, much like the gameplay of Bloodborne, so if you enjoyed the more aggressive combat of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, you can supposedly look forward to more of that in this next game.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is scheduled to be released sometime in 2019.