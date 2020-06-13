Frostpunk: The Board Game Announced

Frostpunk wowed fans on consoles and PC, and now 11 bit studios Glass Cannon Unplugged are teaming up to bring the same addictive experience to your tabletop. Frostpunk: The Board Game will feature the same mix of difficult moral choices, compelling narrative, and challenging gameplay from the original, and is being designed by a talented team that includes This War of Mine: The Board Game creator Jakub Wisniewski, former Phalanx COO Michal Ozon, and Nemesis and Lords of Hellas designer Adam Kwapinski. The city building game is headed to Kickstarter later this fall, and you can check out the full announcement trailer in the video above.

Players will enter a post-apocalyptic world where players attempt to survive this frozen Earth and lead their colony of survivors. Up to four players can partake in the experience, and you'll be managing both the infrastructure of your colony and keep your citizens protected and happy, and the team is putting an emphasis on citizen satisfaction.

Mood and morale will be a big part of Frostpunk, as citizens will issue demands and react differently based on the overall mood of the colony, and each decision you make will have ripple effects throughout the game.

(Photo: 11 bit/Glass Cannon Unplugged)

You can watch the trailer in the video above and the official description can be found below.

"Frostpunk, a BAFTA-nominee that originally launched in 2018, tells a story of a frozen Earth in an alternative XIX century. In Frostpunk: The Board Game, up to four players will take on the role of leaders of a small colony of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that was hit by a severe ice age. Their duty is to effectively manage both its infrastructure and citizens. The core gameplay will be brutal, challenging, and complex, but easy to learn. The Glass Cannon Unplugged team understands how important emotions and moods are in Frostpunk’s gameplay, and their goal is to integrate this core mechanic into this version of the game. The citizens won’t just be speechless pieces on the board. Society members will issue demands and react accordingly to the current mood, so every decision and action bears consequences.

The players will decide the fate of their people. Will you treat them like another resource? Are you going to be an inspiring builder, a fearless explorer, or a bright scientist? Is your rule going to be a sting of tyranny or an era of law and equality?"

Frostpunk: The Board Game hits Kickstarter later this year.

Are you excited for Frostpunk: The Board Game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.