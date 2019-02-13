‘Frozen 2’ and ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Collide Thanks to Fans

The Internet was set ablaze when Disney dropped the Frozen 2 trailer earlier, which has provided plenty of hype for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2013’s hit film. That said, one fan couldn’t help but spot some similarities between the Frozen 2 trailer and Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Taking to Twitter, user @_Luxin shared a frame from the final sequence in the Frozen 2 trailer. To the right of the film’s characters, fans can see a familiar logo, which is that of the aforementioned Legend of Zelda title. However, instead of it saying “Zelda,” it refers to “Elsa,” the lead character in the Frozen franchise.

I swear if someone’s done this already pic.twitter.com/lK0KQwgdzG — Brian @ 10K!!! (@_Luxin) February 13, 2019

We don’t know about you, but this almost makes us want to see what could be done with an open-world Frozen-based adventure. The next best thing, of course, would be the world based on the film that is in the recently released Kingdom Hearts III.

The Twitter user then went on to say how they wanted to implement the keyblade from the Frozen world into the new logo, but they were unable to do so. “I was gonna replace the Master Sword in the Z in Zelda with the keyblade you get for beating the frozen world in KH3, but there isn’t a good picture of it yet so oh well,” he said.

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 22nd, 2019. As for more about Elsa’s latest adventure in Kingdom Hearts III, here’s a bit from our official review:

“In June 2013, the world was let in on one of gaming’s biggest announcements. At long last, Square Enix confirmed it was teaming up with Disney for a brand-new Kingdom Hearts console title. Nearly eight years after Kingdom Hearts II went live, the sequel took another six years to come to light, but the wait is over. Kingdom Hearts III is real and ready to light a fire under fans better than a well-timed Firaga.”

“To say Kingdom Hearts III has plenty to live up to would be putting it lightly. Its prolonged development period pushed fans to rally behind its release, and support for Sora has reached an all-time high. The hype for the game would mean one serious fall from grace should Kingdom Hearts III disappoint, but the game lives up to those expectations and then some.”