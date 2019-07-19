Funko Announces Funkoverse Strategy Board Game

Funko today announced Funkoverse, a series of strategy board games based on pop culture franchises like Harry Potter, Rick and Morty, and DC Comics. This marks the company’s first board game outing, and each edition will come with special 3-inch figurines featuring characters from the aforementioned franchises.

While there are images of the various sets over at Funko’s website, exactly how the game plays is unclear. Suggested parameters appear to indicate the games are for between 2 and 4 players, should last between 20 and 60 minutes, and are for ages 10 and up. The photos of the game show it in various states of play, with certain mechanics — like rolling dice, the addition of markers — implied by how it’s set up. Each figurine also appears to come with its own rule card. The boards appear to be of similar size, but have different layouts printed on them, implying that the figurines will move around the map to accomplish goals. Until Funko reveals how the game is played, however, it’s hard to say anything further without getting into speculation.

“It’s thrilling to finally share with fans the debut of Funkoverse, the first pop culture infused board game from Funko Games,” Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said as part of the press release announcing the board games and more. “The games division underscores our commitment in creating the most innovative and relevant products out on the marketplace. Our employees take great pride in continually discovering new ways to reach the fan in everyone.”

While there is no exact release date, the press release announcing Funkoverse indicates that it should be available at major retailers in October.