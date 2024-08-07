New Funko Fusion Trailer Reveals Closer Look at Nope Characters and World

When Funko Fusion releases next month, the game will feature content based on a number of beloved Universal films, including The Thing, Jaws, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. There have been a handful of trailers released for the game so far, but we’ve only gotten a chance to see brief glimpses at a lot of these properties, and there are still a lot of questions about how this whole package will come together. Developer 10:10 Games has now released a new trailer for Funko Fusion, this one solely focused on content from the movie Nope. The Jordan Peele film had been previously announced for the game, but now we have a better idea of what to expect. In the trailer, we can see several familiar scenes play out with Funko versions of the cast.

The Nope trailer for Funko Fusion can be found below.

In the trailer, we can see the Haywood family’s conflict with Jean Jacket playing out very similar to the way it does in the movie, including the attempt by Antlers Holst to get the UFO on film. The trailer doesn’t give us any look at other characters crossing over into this world, or how Eddy plans on warping this world in his image. However, it does offer a glimpse at the gameplay, as we can see OJ and Em both running around locations from the film, including the Haywood home, and Jupiter’s Claim.

One of the most interesting things about Funko Fusion is that it appears similar to the LEGO video games based on properties like Star Wars and Indiana Jones; we seem to be getting video game retellings of familiar movies in a toy-inspired style. The big difference here is that Funko Fusion is pulling in content from a number of horror properties. Nope is just one example, as we’ll also see characters and scenarios from Chucky, M3GAN, and more. From today’s trailer, it remains clear that 10:10 Games isn’t shying away from the blood, as viewers can see it covering the Haywood residence, just as it did in Nope.

With Funko Fusion set to release on September 13th, we should learn a lot more about the game over the coming weeks!

