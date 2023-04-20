Funko Launches Games for Star Trek, Scream, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of several new games inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, Funko has revealed new board / party games for fans of Star Trek (especially TNG era) and Scream alongside the first-ever English edition of Big Boss, and an original word game called Nuck Tats. These reveals come in the days leading up to the Game Manufacturers (GAMA) expo that will be held held at the Peppermill Resort & Casino in Reno, NV on April 24th – 27th.

Details about the new games can be found below. All will be available by June 2023, but pre-orders should be open soon. This article will update with pre-order links when they become available. Stay tuned.

(Photo: James Paul Correia Photography)

Star Trek Cryptic: A Puzzles and Pathways Adventure ($34.99) "Climb the ranks of Starfleet and explore strange new worlds in this puzzle-filled, action-packed "escape room" game. Using your PADD as your guide, you'll decipher subspace transmissions, discover alien civilizations, and prevent planetary disaster with logic, deduction, and creative thinking. Prepare to boldly go where no one has gone before!" Ages 10+ for 1 or more players

(Photo: James Paul Correia Photography)

Scream The Game ($19.99) "Would you like to play a game? The brutal killer Ghost Face is back in Woodsboro, and you'll have to combine wits to stay alive! As the clock ticks down, help each other escape the murderer...but watch out! If Ghost Face calls you, you are his next target! It's terrifying fun, you'll die to play again and again! Scream The Game is played with a free companion app starring Roger L. Jackson as Ghost Face!" Ages 13+ for 3-8 players

Big Boss ($34.99) "The Golden Age of Industry has dawned. As skyscrapers-and profits- soar to new heights, now is the time to build your fortune. Launch companies and invest in new industries to earn capital. Buy shares of burgeoning businesses and reap the rewards of lucrative mergers. If you play your cards right, you'll forge a legacy worthy of the title Big Boss." Ages 10+ for 2-6 players

(Photo: James Paul Correia Photography)

NUCK TATS ($19.99) – Pre-order on Amazon (Coming Soon): NUCK TATS are messages tattooed on someone's knuckles. If it fits, anything goes. Each round, one player reveals a customer-a celebrity, character, mythical creature, whoever-and everyone else writes NUCK TATS for that customer. The best tat wins the round. And if your friends make you laugh, feel free to throw them a tip. It's that easy! Ages 10+ for 3-6 players