X-Men 1991 Magneto Comic Cover Funko Pop Drops As An Exclusive

The latest Marvel X-Men Comic Cover Funko Pop returns to the 1991 issue of X-Men #1, though this time around it's based on Jim Lee's iconic gatefold cover featuring Magneto. A Comic Cover Funko Pop of the Wolverine and Cyclops variant of X-Men #1 is also available (more on that below), but the prized Magneto cover edition is now up for pre-order as a Previews Exclusive.

You can pre-order the X-Men #1 Magneto Comic Cover Funko Pop here at Entertainment Earth now. It might also turn up here at Hot Topic in the very near future. Below you'll find more recently released Comic Cover Funko Pops in this lineup, including the aforementioned X-Men #1 variant.

X-Men #101 by Dave Cockrum Chris Claremont and was released in 1976, and introduced the Phoenix Force in the guise of Jean Grey. It also featured an iconic cover of Phoenix rising from the waves, making it perfect fodder for a Comic Cover Funko Pop.

Apparently, X-Men #101 it was also the first Marvel Comic to be priced at 30 cents, which was a big deal at the time but only equates to around around $1.57 in today's money. Meanwhile, you're spending $4 or $5 for a comic book in 2023 and $19.99 for this Comic Cover Funko Pop, which is available to order here at Entertainment Earth.

The Uncanny X-Men #207 from Chris Claremont debuted in July of 1986, and is notable for developing the character of Rachel Summers and her friendship with Wolverine. The issue also has a pretty iconic cover from John Romita, Jr. and Dan Green that features Wolverine slashing the page. The Uncanny X-Men #207 Comic Cover Funko Pop is an exclusive that is available here at the Funko Shop priced at $30.

The Marvel Comic Cover Funko Pop pictured above is based on a comic book that many '90s kids probably have in their collection. X-Men #1 was released in 1991, and Jim Lee's iconic gatefold cover art has been immortalized with a Wolverine Funko Pop in a hard protective case that is now available to pre-order as a limited edition (20,000 units) Previews Exclusive. If you can't find one at your local comic shop, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99.

This X-Men Wolverine Funko Pop follows last year's Comic Cover release of Wolverine Vol 7 #1 by Kael NGU, which debuted in 2020. The Pop is available to order here on Amazon for $18.99. You can take a closer look at that version below.

Of course, Hugh Jackman is set to return to the Wolverine role on the big screen alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. Reynolds recently revealed that Wolverine will be a bit different this time around:

"It's been fun," Reynolds said of Deadpool 3 to ET Canada. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Deadpool 3 currently does not have a release date. When the info does arrive, you'll be able to find it here.