‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This ‘The Witcher’ Crossover

The finale of Game of Thrones is almost upon us and while we don’t have a new The Witcher game to look forward to, we do have a nifty Netflix show on the horizon later this year. With both series having ample hype, it’s only fair that the two eventually crossed paths. The result? Hilarious renditions of a not so hilarious “Rains of Castamere” song.

The above image shows off Jon Snow and Daenerys as they face off against Geralt – a famed monster hunter – in a still frame with the caption “Where’s my reward?” Fans being fans had their own creative captions to offer, including my personal favorite regarding what a Geralt / Game of Thrones questline would even look like:

“Winds of Winter”

Read bestiary about the White Walkers

Travel to Kings Landing to find a sword smith who can work with Valyrian Steel

Travel to 1: Dragon Stone to obtain obsidian. Travel to 2: Castle Black to obtain cold roll steel. Travel to 3: Beyond the Wall to obtain magic to enhance the sword

Bring sword materials to smith

Wait 3 days and then visit the smith

“DA DAAA” Winds of Winter Part 1 is complete.

And let’s be real, we know that Geralt would have found a way to stop the White Walkers and the show would have been done long before now, so maybe it’s best that the two series didn’t crossover. That being said, Geralt has invaded numerous games before – perhaps a new Game of Thrones title could be in the works and we’ll see him once more. Doubt it, but we can dream.

To read all of the hilarious reactions, creative takes, and visions of what a true crossover could mean, check out the full Reddit thread right here. You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy

