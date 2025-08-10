Nintendo’s Newest Amiibo Figures are Some of the Strangest Ones Yet

Nintendo’s amiibo line has been around for more than a decade now, and in that time, we’ve seen a lot of variations on the concept. The original plastic figures are the most common take, but we’ve also seen amiibo cards, plushes, and even Power-Up Bands that can also be scanned and used throughout Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios. The one thing amiibo all have in common is that they can unlock extras in various video games. Nintendo is once again doing something really different with amiibo, as part of the upcoming My Mario product line.

The My Mario product line features various items aimed at younger fans. One of the products being introduced is a wood block set, consisting of several key Nintendo characters. Notably, the set includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi, alongside several items and Power-Ups from the franchise. According to Nintendo’s press release, these wooden block “figures” work just as a normal amiibo would, which means they can be scanned in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in place of a standard amiibo. Given how passionate amiibo collectors have been since the line debuted, it’s possible we could see high demand for these items beyond the targeted age group!

As of this writing, Nintendo has not announced a local release for the wood block figures, but we do know that certain products from the My Mario promotion will be coming to the U.S. in 2026. A set that appeals to both younger fans and collectors would probably be a safe bet, but we’ll have to wait for some kind of confirmation. Of course, collectors that already own the traditional amiibo versions of these Mario characters can just stick to using those, should these remain exclusive to Japan.

Nintendo debuted the amiibo concept at the height of the toys-to-life craze that spawned games like Skylanders, Disney Infinity, and LEGO Dimensions. While all of those toylines and their corresponding games are long dead, amiibo have continued to see a steady stream of releases from Nintendo over the last 11 years. In fact, over the last few months, we’ve seen toys based on games like Street Fighter 6, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Donkey Kong Bananza. Those ones have all been a little more “traditional” compared to this new Mario block set.

Since the amiibo line debuted, a lot of fans have questioned just how long it will continue to see support. The line recently saw a bunch of price increases, seemingly as a result of the tariff situation unfolding in the United States. That could hurt the line going forward, as Nintendo fans are forced to make tough decisions about which ones to buy, and which ones to leave on store shelves.

Are you planning to purchase these new wood block amiibo for your collection? Have you continued to collect amiibo over the last 11 years? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!