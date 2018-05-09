GameFly Holding Huge Sale on Used Best-Sellers

If you’ve been looking to stock up on games for your library — but aren’t too crazy about the idea of paying full price for them — then GameFly may have a solution for you.

The popular game renting service is hosting a huge sale on its website right now, offering discounts on a number of used titles for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This is your chance to clean up on some really good deals like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite for $14.99; Mafia III for just ten bucks; and Star Wars: Battlefront II for under $20.

These sale prices should be good over the next few days. On top of that, all games will include their respective inserts (including unused DLC codes!) and include free shipping.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on sale right now, so snag them while they last!

South Park, Star Wars and More

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One)- $19.99

Battlefield 1 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Knack II (PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Injustice 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox One)- $19.99

Mass Effect Andromeda (Xbox One)- $12.99

The Evil Within 2 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Seven Deadly Sins (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Sonic Heroes (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Halo Wars 2 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One)- $12.99

Metal Gear Survive (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $15.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Resident Evil 7, Okami HD and More!

Prey (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Mafia III (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Agents of Mayhem (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $12.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Dishonored 2 (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Okami HD (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Hunting Simulator (Xbox One)- $9.99

Fallout 4 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Summon Night 6: Lost Borders (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Xbox One)- $17.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Xbox One)- $17.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm (Xbox One)- $19.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

DiRT 4 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Just Cause 3 (PlayStation 4)- $17.99

Inside/Limbo Two-Pack (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 (Xbox One)- $17.99

Grab these deals while you can!

