GameFly's Monthly Price Is Going Up for the First Time in Years

With how much console manufacturers are pushing players toward digital gaming, you might be surprised to hear that GameFly is still alive and running. However, the service is still providing players with a way to rent games, while also offering an easy way to purchase used games from the comfort of home. For several years, the service has stuck with a $15.95 monthly charge to rent one disc, but it was recently announced that GameFly will be raising its prices essentially across the board much to the chagrin of its user base.

The changes were first spotted on Twitter by Wario64, though GameFly has its own official rundown on its support site. The prices detailed below have gone into effect on June 20, but users who already had an active membership won't see them show up until September. If you decide to sign up with GameFly today, you'll have several options as a new member. These include a free month or the option to sign up for any of the 3-month plans at a discount rate. The prices for the introductory plans have all gone up by about $2, which is roughly the same for the rest of the plans.

For example, if you just want to get the base plan that gives you access to one disc at a time, you'll now pay $17.95 per month. The old rate was $15.95 per month so that $2 increase remains the same here. However, if you want the old four-disc plan you'll now pay $39.95 per month, up from $36.95 per month. On top of that, you can pay $46.95 per month for the four-disc Elite plan, which gives you access to two 7-Day GameLock slots, early access to GameFly's monthly sale, and member rewards. The two GameLocks will be important for some players because it means you can reserve games in your queue to have them shipped to you on release day.

GameFly's stated reasoning behind the price increases is to expand services "like GameLock and Self-Return." It also says the move will help expand the library of games and movies that users can rent. That said, seeing the service go up by $2 per month is certainly going to be frustrating for some users, especially with how many other services, including things like Game Pass and PS Plus, are available.