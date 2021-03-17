Mysterious Nintendo Switch Game Leaked by GameFly

✖

A new and mysterious Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has been leaked by GameFly. While retailers like the Microsoft Store, Walmart, and Amazon have earned a reputation for leaking games over the years, GameFly has also recently leaked a few games, and now it's leaked Grow: Song of the Evertree for the Switch and Switch Lite. That said, right now, this is more or less all it has leaked.

While the listing divulges the game's title, it doesn't divulge any media. In fact, there isn't even box art accompanying the listing. What is mentioned is 505 Games, which is apparently publishing the mystery title. And there's also a November 30, 2021 release date, though it's unclear if this is a placeholder. November 30, 2021 is a Tuesday, the most common day for games to release other than Friday, which means the date itself checks out, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be taken with a grain of salt.

Not only does the listing reveal next to nothing about the game, we know absolutely nothing about the game because it hasn't been announced yet. In other words, this isn't a port, though it remains to be seen if it's a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- 505 Games, Nintendo, or GameFly -- have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story, but there's a better chance an official announcement will come before a comment. Typically, when retailers and services leak games by posting a listing too early it's a signal that an announcement is imminent. Further, even if this isn't the case, the leak may accelerate the announcement now that the beans have been spilled (UPDATE: GameFly has pulled the listing since publishing).

While this is the first Nintendo Switch game to leak this week, it's not the first leak in this still young week. Just today the Microsoft Store leaked a brand new Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One game.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, click here or peep the relevant links below:

H/T, Gematsu.