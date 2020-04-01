Gamers Are Bewildered By the Existence of Atari’s Pong Quest

The video game industry has seen its fair share of bizarre concepts. After all, the concept of a kart racing game starring Mario probably sounded quite odd back in 1992! Of course, that seems a lot less crazy now, and Mario Kart has become a major franchise for Nintendo, since. Pong is the latest major video game to see a similar genre swap, in the form of Pong Quest, an upcoming RPG from Atari. The publisher’s announcement of the new game was mostly well met, with a number of gamers expressing a bit of bewilderment about the game’s existence. Still, it seems that the game has people talking, and that might translate into interest when Pong Quest releases sometime this spring!

Oh come on, this timeline isn’t that crazy.

Atari just announced, PONG Quest, an RPG for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC releasing this spring that combines PONG and Dungeon Crawling RPGs.



I'm now convinced we live in a crazy timeline. pic.twitter.com/ObsdY5Gzmk — Stealth (@Stealth40k) March 31, 2020

Okay, maybe this is a crazy timeline.

So wait ... there are TWO completely different Pong RPGs in the first half of 2020?!? — Defunct Games (@DefunctGames) March 31, 2020

Most people seem to be open-minded about Pong Quest!

The game’s style seems to have struck a chord.

This looks adorable and fun — 🕹RoboPlaysAtari🤖 (@RoboAtari) March 31, 2020

There’s a lot of gamers keeping an open mind.

So Atari just announced a Pong Action RPG called Pong Quest and it actually looks really good. pic.twitter.com/nZQBKsz8a9 — ~~~Tildes are indeed cool~~~ (@rixor14) March 31, 2020

Some people are less enthusiastic, however.

Don't destroy a good thing. — Paul (@Psych_Squirrel) March 31, 2020

Pong Quest might be proof that the industry is actually in a pretty creative place!

When the industry is so out of ideas that they literally reboot PONG. — Bain (@RW_BAIN) March 31, 2020

It’s the only explanation for that White Stripes song being stuck in my head, right now.