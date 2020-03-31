Atari Announces Pong Quest

Originally released in 1972, Pong is one of the earliest video games of all-time. Despite the game's strong name-recognition and popularity, Pong has never evolved in quite the same way that other early video game staples such as Pac-Man and Donkey Kong have. That could change in the very near future, however, as Atari and developer Chequered Ink have announced Pong Quest, an upcoming RPG where players take on the role of a sentient pong paddle! The game maintains the classic Pong gameplay, but adds dungeons based on other classic Atari franchises, including Centipede, and Asteroids. There are also a ton of different customization options, allowing players to give their paddle its own unique look.

Those looking for a more traditional Pong experience are also in luck. The game offers multiplayer modes for two-to-four players. Pong Quest will feature 50 unlockable, specialized Pong balls, each with their own unique abilities. Players can toggle these on and off in multiplayer, in order to give the game a more frenzied approach! The game will offer online modes, as well.

As far as mash-ups go, Pong Quest certainly seems like a pretty bizarre one, but the video game industry has seen plenty of strange concepts that went on to become fan favorites. It's interesting to see how Atari has found a way to offer an experience that seems true to the original arcade game, while also giving it a modern hook. It's impossible to say whether or not Pong Quest will manage to captivate a new audience the way the original game did, but it's interesting to see Atari trying something new and different with one of their classic properties.

PONG Quest, a new RPG, is coming soon from Atari! Traverse the world as a cheery and adorable PONG paddle and delve into mysterious dungeons and clear the evil there by taking part in intense, classically-inspired PONG battles! Learn more on @THR https://t.co/MlW8lOphd1 — atari (@atari) March 31, 2020

Gamers shouldn't have long to wait to see how Pong's RPG approach works out. Pong Quest is set for release digitally this spring on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. The title will retail for $14.99.

