Bethesda Makes One of Its Best Games Just $2.99

GameStop has made one of Bethesda's best games of the past decade only $2.99. Unfortunately, this deal is only available to Xbox users as it's for an Xbox One copy of the game. There's no native Xbox Series X|S version, but it is playable on the pair of new Xbox consoles via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, PlayStation fans will have to pay more. If you're on Xbox though, you can currently grab a pre-owned copy of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for just $2.99. This is the cheapest price point the game has ever received.

Released on October 27, 2017, the first-person shooter earned an 88 on Metacritic, and is widely considered one of the better games of its year, as evident of it winning Best Action game at The Game Awards that year. Unfortunately, it has not received a proper follow-up yet after spin-off Wolfenstein: Youngblood seemingly put the series on ice with its terrible reception.

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, Wolfenstein: The New Order developed by the award-winning studio MachineGames," reads an official blurb about the game. "An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic American locations, equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of Nazi soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter."

An official story synopsis adds: "America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka "Terror-Billy," member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity's last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution."

How long the game is going to be available at this price point, we don't know. GameStop often offers pre-owned games for dirt cheap so it could be this price for a while, if not often. Whatever the case, if you do decide to pick up a copy, you have a money back gurantee if the game doesn't work as intended.