GameStop Offering $10 Rewards Cash Back When You Purchase Far Cry 5 In Store

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 has finally arrived, giving you the opportunity to pay a visit to Hope County and clean house on a doomsday cult that has taken control of the entire city. That said, people are looking for the best deals on the game, and we’ve found one in particular that will net you some extra bang for your buck.

GameStop has recently posted details on a promotion where PowerUp Rewards members can net a $10 bonus in Rewards Cash when they purchase the game at a participating store. You can check the link above to see which stores in your area will provide the bonus when you buy the game.

There is some fine print here, so let’s go over the details.

First off, this promotion appears to be in-store only, so if you buy Far Cry 5 online, you won’t get the Rewards Cash.

It also doesn’t appear to be limited to any particular version of Far Cry 5, but it could just be towards the console editions and not necessarily PC. You can certainly ask in-store though.

You’ll need to buy a PowerUp Rewards member in order to earn the $10 bonus. It doesn’t apply to regular customers that aren’t part of the program.

The game must be purchased by April 2 in order to qualify for the bonus. That means you basically have the next few days in order to pick it up.

It must be towards a new copy of the game. If by chance you find a used one over the next few days, you won’t earn the promotion that way.

The $10 will be available within your Active Offers tab on your PowerUp Rewards online account approximately 48 hours after you purchase the game, in which you can apply it towards your next purchase, either online or in-store. But you’ll need to hurry as your Rewards Cash will only be valid through May 2. After that, it’ll expire.

This is a pretty good bonus on top of an already open game, which we’ll be reviewing tomorrow. Be sure to check back for all the details, and take advantage of this promotion while you can!

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.