Fable Game Length Revealed by Xbox, And It Might Surprise Some Fans

Ahead of its launch next year, Xbox and developer Playground Games have confirmed roughly how long it will take to complete Fable. Historically, RPGs tend to be one of the most expansive genres in all of gaming, as some titles can take well over 100 hours for players to see through to the end. With Fable, however, Playground Games has revealed that it’s aimed for a bit of a shorter experience, that should take a fraction of the time to finish when compared to other RPGs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Polygon, Fable director Will Kennedy revealed that the main story of the game is expected to last somewhere between 15 and 20 hours. While still sizable, this length is much more brief than many might have anticipated, especially given the sprawling world that Fable is expected to feature. To that end, Kennedy went on to say that there’s another 20 hours or so of side content that players can experience within the world, which means that the average person’s playthrough will likely top the 20 hour mark with ease.

“We have around 15 to 20 hours of mainline quest gameplay, we have around 15 to 20 [hours] of side and open-world exploration content gameplay,” Kennedy said. “And then, of course, the life systems are limitless, so you can play them for as long as you want.”

Although this length of Fable’s campaign might come as a shock to some, it’s actually pretty in line with past entries in the series. The original Fable, Fable 2, and Fable 3 all took between 12 and 20+ hours for most players to complete. However, each game then featured plenty of additional content off the beaten path that could inflate that runtime to as much as 50 hours. Clearly, Playground was quite inspired by this format and design of the past Fable games, and opted to adhere pretty closely to it with its new reboot.

Still, given that Fable was first announced by Xbox all the way back in 2020, it seemed likely that this revival was going to be pretty enormous once it arrived. And while its world will still surely be plenty big, it’s still somewhat jarring to hear that its runtime won’t be pushing 75 to 100 hours. Based on what we’ve seen so far of Fable, though, the game looks quite promising, which means that it could be of a very high quality, even if its length is shorter than most other RPGs.

As for its release, Fable is set to finally launch early next year on February 27th. Upon its arrival, the game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5 platforms, while also launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass. .