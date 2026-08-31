100-Hour Open-World RPG Free With PlayStation Plus for 24 Hours

A 100-hour open-world RPG is free with PlayStation Plus for approximately the next 24 hours. Where some free PS Plus games are exclusive to certain tiers of the Sony subscription service, this is not the case here. This time the game is free to all subscribers on all tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. Also, unlike many PS Plus offers, this one is not limited to just PS5. It’s available to PS5 users, but also to PS4 users. If claimed before the September 1 deadline, the game will be added to your PSN library and remain fully and infinitely accessible as long as an active subscription is maintained. If it’s not, the game will be blocked until renewal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For roughly the next 24 hours, all PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro can claim Techland’s open-world parkour zombie RPG, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the 2022 sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, which itself is a spiritual successor to Dead Island. Those with the subscription to claim it are getting up to 100 hours of game for free. To this end, while the game takes about 25 hours to mainline just the campaign, it takes 50 hours if you add side content. Completionists, though, will need about 100 hours with the zombie game.

Play video

For those out of the loop, Dying Light 2 is one of the three monthly games being given out by Sony to PS Plus subscribers for the month of August. Many months it would be the most noteworthy, but in August the subscription service got its first day-one game of 2026, and this day-one game is the highest-rated PS5 game of 2026. Still, it is one of the bigger monthly games of the year so far.

As for the game itself, Dying Light 2 was released in 2022, and while it earned similar marks to the first game, it ended up being way less popular. It still did well and sold millions of copies, but it wasn’t a huge hit like the first game. Speaking of its marks, it has a 76 on Metacritic and a similar score of 4.08 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store. These are decent scores, but not great.

As for the Reloaded Edition, specifically, it was released in 2024 and is simply the updated and most definitive version of the game, bundling together the base game with all the major updates, including its Bloody Ties DLC.

Normally, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 would have to fork over $60 to play Dying Light 2, though it often goes on sale. Nonetheless, it is an appreciable bit of savings for any PlayStation fan with a PS Plus subscription.