After 6 Years, Pokemon Go Is Finally Bringing Armored Mewtwo Back, But There’s a Catch

Over the years, Pokemon Go has released quite a few rare, limited-run Pokemon designs. These include event exclusives like the Fossil Museum Excavator Pikachu, along with older exclusives like the clone Pokemon. Many of these remain the rarest and most elusive Pokemon in the game to this day. But few are as coveted as Armored Mewtwo, an homage to Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution. This Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon Go back in 2019 and was last available on Pokemon Day in 2020. Since then, fans have been hoping to see its return.

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During the Closing Ceremonies at the 2026 Pokemon World Championships, Pokemon Go delivered the news we’ve all been waiting for. Armored Mewtwo will finally return to Pokemon Go on September 5th and 6th. This will be part of the highly anticipated Mega Finale event, and I’ve got all the details you need to finally secure your own Armored Mewtwo. Alas, I have bad news for the Shiny hunters among us: Armored Mewtwo will still not be available as a Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Armored Mewtwo Returns in 5-Star Raids for Pokemon Go Fest 2026: Mega Finale

Courtesy of Scopely Explore

The Mega Finale event was first teased back in July as a final, global adventure to round out Go Fest 2026. At that time, Scopely Explore gave us the dates, but few of the details. Now, we know why they were being coy: this event is going to be every bit as mega as its name. Mega Delphox, Mega Greninja, and Mega Chesnaut were previously teased for the event. Now, we’re also getting the return of Armored Mewtwo.

Armored Mewtwo will appear in 5-star Raids during the 2026: Mega Finale event from 10 AM to 6 PM local time on September 5th and 6th. Alas, it still won’t be available as a Shiny. But if you took a hiatus from Pokemon Go or got into it after 2020, this is a great opportunity to catch one of the rarest Pokemon in the game. You can get a look at Armored Mewtwo in action in the Pokemon Go reveal trailer from Worlds below:

Get ready, Trainers! 😱



Armored Mewtwo makes its return to Pokémon GO during #PokemonGOFest2026: Mega Finale!



Learn more: https://t.co/G325RXUdi8 pic.twitter.com/tBZhRELKtf — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2026

Thus far, the return of the Clone Pokemon that also debuted alongside Armored Mewtwo hasn’t been confirmed. It’s certainly possible that there are more surprises in store, but the Mega Finale isn’t too far off. If you want to see Armored Mewtwo and the Clone Pokemon in action, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is now available on Netflix.

Mega Finale Adds New Mega Mewtwo Adventure Effects & Charged Attacks

Courtesy of Scopely Explore

Alongside the return of Armored Mewtwo, Scopely Explore treated us to some more details about Mega Finale. Starting with the event, eligible Mega Pokemon will be able to learn a third Charged Attack. This new attack can be used in the GO Battle League, but not in Gym Battles. These attacks will unlock for all eligible Mega-Evolved Pokemon, regardless of their Mega Level. However, the higher the Mega Level, the stronger the attack.

In addition, Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y will get new Adventure Effects to go along with their special moves from the event. Mega Mewtwo X will be able to use Dynamic Punch+ to add extra damage against Mega Evolved Pokemon in Mega and Super Mega Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Mewtwo Y will gain access to Future Sight+, which lets you peer into the future to determine if a Pokemon encounter will lead to a 3-star or higher Pokemon. Basically, you can skip catching Pokemon with less-than-ideal stats using this power.

In all, Mega Finale is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for Pokemon Go players. So mark September 5th and 6th on your calendars and get ready to encounter Kalos Megas with additional Charged Attacks, Armored Mewtwo, and more!