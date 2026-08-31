New PlayStation State of Play Announced to Kick Off September 2026

PlayStation has announced that it will be holding a new State of Play broadcast to kick off the month of September 2026. On virtually an annual basis, a State of Play takes place in September, as PlayStation uses the event to highlight games that will be coming to PS5 in the final months of the year. Now, in 2026, it’s known that this trend will be continuing, and this time around, it will result in a State of Play double feature.

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Set to take place on September 3rd, PlayStation’s latest State of Play is poised to be one of the biggest of the year. The event, which will be broadcast across YouTube and Twitch beginning at 9am ET/6am PT, is said to feature “updates and announcements from PlayStation Studios and our third-party partners”. To end the show, PlayStation has also confirmed that it will share an extended glimpse of Final Fantasy VII Revelation prior to its release in 2027.

As soon as this State of Play concludes, an entirely new version of the video series will immediately begin. This stream will be a State of Play Japan, which is centered around games coming to PS5 from Japan and other Asian countries. PlayStation hasn’t revealed just how long these streams will end up lasting when combined, but there’s a good chance that it could be the longest in State of Play’s history.

What Should PlayStation Fans Expect From These State of Play Presentations?

State of Play returns on September 3, followed immediately by State of Play Japan!



Full details on the back-to-back broadcasts: https://t.co/qP8dscEuP5 pic.twitter.com/9O99ezdLOj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 31, 2026

Although Final Fantasy VII Revelation is the only confirmed game to appear at the State of Play so far, we have a good idea of what else will surely make an appearance. For starters, PlayStation will almost certainly provide a new look at Marvel’s Wolverine, as the next release from developer Insomniac Games is right around the corner. In addition, Phantom Blade 0 will likely get highlighted as well, as could Ghost of Yotei’s upcoming DLC.

Looking a bit further down the road, it would also be logical to see more footage of God of War Laufey. The next game in the God of War series ended up being a focal point of PlayStation’s last State of Play, but it’s now known that the game will be launching on PS5 in February 2027. With its release coming up in roughly six months, PlayStation is almost guaranteed to spotlight it in some manner.

As for everything else that might show up during the State of Play, we’ll have to wait to see what PlayStation has up its sleeve. To that end, be sure to follow our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook as we’ll bring you all of the biggest news from this event as it develops.