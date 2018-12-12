GameStop Hosting Huge Game Days Sale Through Christmas Day

Now that we’re getting closer to the actual twelve days ’til Christmas, it’s time to get serious about what games to buy your loved ones (and yourself). Fortunately, GameStop is here to lend a hand.

The retail chain has just announced its latest Game Days event, which is taking place now through Christmas Day. During that time, you can get your hands on some great bargains, like the incredible Tetris Effect for $19.99, Battlefield V for $29.99 and more.

What’s more, the company has also slashed prices on some of its used games. You can grab Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Shadow of Mordor for a mere $5 each, among other great steals.

We’ve listed the best of these deals over the next few pages so take a look and see what strikes your fancy!

New Games: Call of Duty, Forza Horizon 4 and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Tetris Effect (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)- $39.99

Battlefield V (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Madden NFL 19 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

NBA 2K19 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Goosebumps the Game (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

RBI Baseball 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Game + Sock Bundle (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Fallout 76 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Just Dance 2019 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Nickelodeon Kart Racers (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

NHL 19 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $32.99

Madden NFL 19 + FIFA 19 Bundle (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

FIFA 19 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Hasbro Game Night (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Nintendo Switch)- $49.99

Lego Harry Potter Collection (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99, (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Hitman 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

New Games: Mario + Rabbids, Diablo III and More

Lego DC Super-Villains (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Hello Neighbor (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99, (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Overcooked! 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Mortal Kombat XL (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

WWE 2K19 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Monster Hunter World (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Lego The Incredibles (Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Xbox One)- $19.99

My Hero One’s Justice (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $59.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

L.A. Noire (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

EA Sports UFC 3 Champions Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Persona 5 (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

NBA Live 19 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Ratchet & Clank (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

New Games: Street Fighter, Injustice 2 and More

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Super Bomberman R (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Soul Calibur VI (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $19.99

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $49.99

The Crew (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

MX Vs. ATV: All Out (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $13.97

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Lego City Undercover (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $14.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Mega Man 11 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Starter Pack (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Onrush (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $24.99

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Vampyr (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Friday the 13th: Ultimate Slasher Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

World of Final Fantasy Maxima (Xbox One)- $29.99

Earthfall Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

We Happy Few (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Metal Gear Survive (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Pre-Owned Game Deals: Uncharted 4 and More

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Knight (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Infamous: Second Son (PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One)- $7.99

Fallout 4 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Need For Speed (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)- $7.99

Just Cause 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $4.99

Titanfall 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $7.99

Quantum Break (Xbox One)- $7.99

There are even more deals on the GameStop page, so check it out!

