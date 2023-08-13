GameStop Offering Big Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale

Video game retailer GameStop is currently in the midst of holding a substantial "Buy 1, Get 1 Free" promotion on a number of notable titles. Virtually every week, GameStop tends to hold a deal of some sort that customers can look to take advantage of. And while these sales often vary in quality, this week's latest offer is one that shouldn't be passed up by those that want to get the most out of their money.

As of this moment, GameStop's Buy 1, Get 1 Free deal is live and extends to over 600 titles that are all being sold in new condition. Titles across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and more are all featured in this sale, which means that no matter where you might play, you should be able to find some games you might be interested in. Best of all, many of these games seen in the offer are already discounted heavily from their standard retail values, which means that you'll be able to save even more money than expected.

Here are just some of the many games that are currently included in this sale at GameStop:

Metroid Dread

Elden Ring

Super Mario Party

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Gotham Knights

The Callisto Protocol

Sonic Frontiers

Resident Evil Village

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion

Atomic Heart

Bravely Default 2

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

It's worth noting that even though there are a number of games included with this sale, not all versions of each title qualify for this promotion. For example, the PS5 version of Elden Ring isn't available to snag as a B1G1 title, but the PS4 and Xbox versions are. It's not clear why GameStop has differentiated between platforms in this manner, but it's likely due to the fact that some games sell better on certain avenues than others.

Are you going to look to pick up any games for yourself as part of this ongoing GameStop deal? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.