GameStop Just Classified Most Gamers’ Childhoods As “Retro”

GameStop just made a decision that’s going to make more than a few million gamers feel old. Let’s face it; GameStop sells used items, and that’s been its business practice since day one. The company spends a few pennies taking older games and systems off its customers’ hands, turns around and sells them for a substantial markup, and it also sells some new games alongside all manner of nerdy toys, T-shirts, and plenty more. Every so often, the company decides which kinds of hardware and software it buys from consumers, and the newest announcement … it stings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 16, 2026, GameStop posted on X a new policy declaring the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii U as officially “Retro Consoles.” If you grew up playing any of these systems, GameStop is quietly letting you know that your childhood has officially been classified as “Retro.” If you were in your 20s+ when they came out, it’s time to schedule that colonoscopy you’ve been putting off. The three systems mentioned in the memo were introduced in 2005, 2006, and 2012, respectively. It would make sense for GameStop to set the “Retro” classification to 20+ years, but the Wii U proves otherwise.

GameStop Classified 7th-Generation+ Consoles As “Retro”

Image courtesy of Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony

Both the Xbox 360 and PS3 are 7th-generation consoles, while the Wii U came out in the following generation. In its memo, which is posted below, GameStop revealed that the decision was made because of three primary factors: “The presence of component cables, the lack of Fortnite, and the realization that they launched when George W. Bush was still president.” Overlooking the fact that Barack Obama was president when the Wii U was released, the rationale about component cables makes sense. The systems are truly out of date with respect to compatible hardware, so the decision makes sense.

A Statement from GameStop pic.twitter.com/RpQxZnsrob — GameStop (@gamestop) March 16, 2026

Outside of causing some mental distress in Millennials, what does this decision mean? Well, it’s actually beneficial to customers in the short run, as GameStop offers a 10% bonus in trade credit for any system or software that’s classified as retro. Unfortunately, the deal expires today, on March 21, 2026, so if you’ve been thinking about trading in your old games or hardware, you’d better run to the closest GameStop and get it taken care of, or you’ll have to do so later without the 10% incentive. In addition to taking in retro consoles, GameStop now accepts defective or broken ones as well, so long as they power on.

Whoever drafted the memo for GameStop realized that classifying millions of customers’ childhoods as “Retro” might hurt, so they added a little acknowledgment. In addition to saying that the systems were very cool, they added, “Anyone who owned one at launch is absolutely not old.” That’s a nice little addition there for any Millennial who took the news as one might expect. GameStop’s acceptance policy changes frequently, and this new change is just another move the company is making to keep its used-game and console sales in line with trends. Still … It stings!

Are you ready to trade in your childhood for some GameStop credit? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!