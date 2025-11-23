5 Xbox 360 Games You Forgot Were Awesome

It’s been twenty years since the Xbox 360 launched, and some of the console’s best titles still don’t get the recognition they deserve. The seventh generation of gaming was set off by the release of the Xbox 360 on November 22, 2005. While the console ultimately couldn’t match the immense sales of the Nintendo Wii, the console did help cement the console line as a genuine competitor against the likes of the PlayStation 3.

The Xbox 360 had plenty of massive hits over the length of its existence, with games like cross-platform titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and exclusive franchises like Halo and Gears of War making it a must-play for gamers. However, there were also some more obscure titles on the console that were terrific in their own ways. From musically inspired RPGs to unlikely action epics, some of the best forgotten Xbox 360 games still stand out as impressive entries in their respective genres and are well worth remembering among the console’s better titles.

Blue Dragon

The Xbox consoles always struggled to match other platforms like the PlayStation in terms of exclusive RPGs, but Blue Dragon was a fun outlier in that regard. Designed in large part by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Blue Dragon recruited creatives like Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama to craft a distinct and visually compelling world. Blue Dragon was an Xbox 360 answer to classics of the genre like Dragon Warrior.

Taking place in a fantasy realm where people must contend with mysterious, cursed forces spreading through the world, three friends from a remote village embark on a quest to save the day. While the game was very much a throwback to JRPGs that didn’t necessarily reinvent the wheel, the overall execution and artistic touches helped it stand out from other contemporaries in the genre. Despite earning mixed reviews from critics, Blue Dragon was a unique success for the Xbox 360 in Japan and proved the console could succeed in the nation..

Lost Odyssey

Developed by Mistwalker and Feelplus, Lost Odyssey stands out as another example of the Xbox 360’s surprisingly strong RPG selection. Taking the standard turn-based combat of older RPGs, the game’s real appeal was the worldbuilding. Set in a universe where a magical version of the Industrial Revolution has radically changed the world, a number of warring factions vie for control of the remnants of the world and contend with a mysterious group of immortals.

While critics at the time weren’t impressed by the fairly familiar gameplay, the game’s storytelling, worldbuilding, and production values were highlighted by many as strengths of the release. Lost Odyssey introduced gamers to a compelling world that had elements of RPGs from the past but enough unique energy to feel like a special addition to the Xbox 360 library. Lost Odyssey felt like a genuine contrast to the heights of the Final Fantasy series, but never got the spotlight that could have made it into a genuine competitor against that long-running series.

Tenchu Z

Similar in format to other action-adventure/stealth games like Ninja Gaiden or Assassin’s Creed, Tenchu Z was a fun title for the Xbox 360 that gave the player a larger selection of potential gameplay options. Focusing on the efforts of the Azuma Ninja Clan to contend with the nation of Ogawara’s ambitions for the House of Gohda, players were tasked with creating their own avatar to embark on missions with.

Critics complained about the game’s bulky graphics that didn’t quite match the heights of the console’s potential output, but the variety of gameplay options and challenging missions helped it stand out from the rest of the competition. Ideal for fans of Ninja Gaiden who were looking for another approach to the ninja genre, Tenchu Z was an underrated Xbox 360 exclusive.

Eternal Sonata

Inspired by the music of Frédéric Chopin, Eternal Sonata was an interesting experiment by tri-Crescendo and published by Bandai Namco Games. In many ways, the game is a traditional anime-style JRPG. However, what helped Eternal Sonata stand out from other titles was the cel-shaded graphics and focus on music as a central mechanic during combat encounters,

Strangely bittersweet in its fusion of JRPG story tropes and internal reflection, Eternal Sonata was a uniquely artistic approach to the genre that pushed the boundaries of the RPG genre. Notably, the game earned strong reviews for its Xbox 360 debut before making the leap over to the PlayStation 3 months later. Eternal Sonata is a part of a memorable sub-genre that finds ways to infuse musical touches into traditional gameplay loops.

Brütal Legend

Launching on the Xbox 360 and the PlayStation 3 before making its way to Steam, Brütal Legend remains one of the most underrated titles in the Xbox 360’s history. Developed by Tim Schafer and Double Fine Productions, Brütal Legend is a story-driven game that includes elements of both an action-adventure epic and a real-time strategy game. It’s a unique genre fusion that proved to be a surprisingly natural way to expand on worldbuilding and action.

Featuring a plethora of heavy rock icons in supporting roles and Jack Black as roadie-turned-hero Eddie Riggs, the game’s self-aware narrative ended up making for a charming follow-up to Psychonauts. Ambitious and cartoonish with enough depth to invite plenty of experimentation with gameplay strategy, Brütal Legend was a genuine delight that did well with critics and remains a highlight of the era.