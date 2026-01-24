Fortnite’s Next Gaming Collab Has Leaked (And It’s a Big One)

The next big gaming crossover that will be coming to Fortnite has leaked in advance. Throughout Fortnite’s history, the battle royale title has crossed over with numerous other video game franchises. Street Fighter, The Witcher, Halo, God of War, Resident Evil, The Elder Scrolls, Metal Gear Solid, Fallout, and so many others have come to Fortnite already in the form of various cosmetics. With more gaming collabs undoubtedly on the horizon, we now seem to have an idea of what the next IP is that should be heading to the Item Shop.

Coming by way of Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR, it has been said that Blizzard’s Overwatch is poised to come to the game in the future. Details of this collab are still sparse, but it’s claimed that this Overwatch x Fortnite clash will happen at some point within the next three months. If true, this means that we should see the Blizzard shooter appearing in Fortnite before the end of April.

OVERWATCH FORTNITE COLLAB DROPPING WITHIN 3 MONTHS pic.twitter.com/NmoMLUZGLs — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 23, 2026

As for what this Overwatch appearance in Fortnite will actually be, well, that remains to be seen. We will almost surely get skins for certain characters from Overwatch in the Fortnite Item Shop, but given how many playable characters there are in Blizzard’s shooter, it’s hard to know which ones specifically will be available. Tracer seems like a good bet since she’s more or less the mascot for Overwatch, but otherwise, there’s no way of discerning who else might be selected.

Outside of skins, Epic Games and Blizzard could look to embark upon a larger partnership that could have various weapons or locations from Overwatch also appearing in Fortnite. The next season of Fortnite is set to begin in early March and will usher in plenty of gameplay and map overhauls. If this Overwatch collab is planned to be a pivotal part of Chapter 7 Season 2, then we could get a much more extensive crossover between the brands.

For now, we’re in the dark on the specifics of this Overwatch collab, but we should learn more in the weeks ahead. Whenever we learn more directly from Epic about what this collab between Fortnite and Overwatch will entail, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

